Parexel and Partex announce strategic alliance to use AI for drug discovery and development

Parexel, one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) and Partex, the first Data to-Drugs pharma platform, on Wednesday announced a preferred strategic alliance designed to leverage artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions to accelerate drug discovery and development for biopharmaceutical customers worldwide and de-risk the assets in their portfolios.

According to the press statement, Parexel and Partex have a shared mission to improve outcomes for patients and create an environment of continuous innovation leveraging advanced technologies, data-driven insights and collaborative ecosystems.

Parexel’s extensive global expertise across Phase I to IV clinical development combined with Partex’s big data and AI capabilities is expected to further advance the efforts of drug developers working to understand the probability of clinical success of assets in their portfolio and recommend other disease indications for which their assets may be clinically viable, the company claimed.

“One of the biggest and most complex challenges in drug development is anticipating the investigational therapies that will be safe and effective treatment options. Our innovative alliance with Partex helps to address this challenge by bringing to the forefront those assets with the strongest probability of clinical success, in turn enabling customers to focus their time and resources where it is most beneficial to patients,” said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Parexel in a statement.

Under the alliance, clinical trial execution by the Partex group of companies will be managed by Parexel as the preferred CRO provider. Parties will also collaborate on improving clinical trial execution for customers through the Partex-validated AI platform, adding to and expanding Parexel’s existing AI tools and capabilities, it added.

“By combining Partex’s cutting-edge AI capabilities with Parexel’s renowned clinical research expertise, we aim to accelerate the delivery of safe and effective therapies to patients worldwide, ultimately transforming the biopharmaceutical landscape. We eagerly anticipate the unveiling of new value-generating approaches and groundbreaking innovations resulting from this collaboration,” Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, Chief Executive Officer, Partex said in a statement.

The strategic alliance marks a significant step forward in leveraging artificial intelligence and big data to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry and bring life-changing treatments to patients in need, it claimed.