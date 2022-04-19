Parents, Doctors discuss pediatric liver transplant issues at SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai

Parents and doctors discussed contemporary issues related to pediatric liver transplant, physiotherapy and advances in treatment protocol on the occasion of World Liver Day in an event organized at SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai. SRCC Children’s Hospital managed by Narayana Health organized a discussion on Pediatric Liver Transplant. On the occasion patients’ parents met with doctors from across the country to discuss pediatric liver health.

Solutions to improve quality of life for living donors and recipients and post-transplant injury were the key areas of discussion. The leading experts addressed parent’s queries related to liver health. Around 12 liver transplant recipients in the age bracket of 6 months to 16 years from Assam, Surat and various parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai attended the session. The youngest child Baby Zohan is about 6 months old and another child of about 16 years was the oldest. The child expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the doctors for saving his life.

“The initiative to get the parents, patients and doctors on one forum is aimed to encourage and build more awareness on organ donation,” said Dr. Sanjay Goja Program Director and Clinical lead Liver Transplant, HPB surgery and Robotic Liver surgery, Narayana Health.“Liver transplant has reached a stage where success rate of surgeries are above 90% ensuring safety of both patient and living donor. At NHSRCC, we have a state of the art department for pediatric transplants with the best care and treatment options available,’’ he added.Dr. Lalit Verma, Pediatric Gastroenterologist & pediatric liver transplant specialist at NHSRCC Hospital, reiterated that “India as a nation is advancing rapidly in treating complex liver conditions. These little living stories are a testament to the outstanding work done and the expertise of NHSRCC Hospital managed by Narayana healthcare with a multidisciplinary approach.”

Founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health group is the second largest healthcare provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru.