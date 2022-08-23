Paras Healthcare ties up with Fujifilm India for medical and screening devices

Paras Healthcare on Tuesday announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Fujifilm India which is a pioneer in diagnostic imaging and information systems for healthcare facilities. According to a press statement, Fujifilm India will provide medical and screening devices by installing its machines at the Hospitals of Paras Healthcare.

Under the agreement, Fujifilm will supply a wide range of high-end and sophisticated medical devices including AI-based machines to the network of hospitals run by Paras Healthcare, it claimed.

“The healthcare departments at different Paras Hospitals which are particularly likely to benefit from this collaboration are Healthcare IT, Radiology devices like X-ray Imaging Devices, Ultrasound Systems, MRI & CT, Endoscopy, specialized In-vitro diagnostics, among others,” it stated on Tuesday.

As a part of the partnership, Fujifilm India will be installing its Artificial Intelligence modules of medical imaging, 128 slice cardiac CT, 1.5 T MRI, 32 Slice CT, Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM), Smart X, Arietta 65, EUS EBUS system, Video endoscope, Mobile DR, etc at the hospitals of Paras Healthcare, and with these new and innovative medical devices, Fujifilm India is supporting the vision of making India a healthier country, it claimed.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring about this partnership agreement with Fujifilm India. They come with an outstanding track record in terms of making top-notch medical devices. And for its part, Paras Healthcare, for years, has been focused on delivering top-quality healthcare services in places where there is an unmet need. With the coming of these extraordinarily advanced machines into our hospitals, the hands of our clinicians and specialists would be further strengthened in improving diagnostics as well as treatment of their patients. This in turn would improve the overall patient outcomes in a big way while also bridging the small town-big town gap in care in the country,” Dr. Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director of Paras Healthcare said in a statement.

Fujifilm will also supply the entire range of high-end, sophisticated medical devices for Paras Healthcare’s upcoming facilities in Srinagar and Kanpur, they claimed.

“As a trusted healthcare devices provider globally, we are delighted to partner with Paras Healthcare to provide access to world class technology solutions to patients. Through this association, we aim to provide superior technological medical facilities that can help save lives and encourage patients to become more engaged in their personal care. Reinforcing our commitment towards being a socially responsible brand, we are determined to provide the highest standards of healthcare solutions and a holistic approach at an affordable price in India,” Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said in a statement.