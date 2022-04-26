Paras Healthcare announces expansion with the launch of its largest Multi-specialty Hospital in Ranchi

Paras Healthcare, one of India’s healthcare providers announced on Tuesday the launch of the largest multi-speciality hospital in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. The hospital has begun its operations with 170 beds along with 40 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and five operation theatres, as of now. According to the hospital’s press statement, the capacity will soon be increased to 300 beds, 100 ICU beds and 7 Operation Theatres. Moreover, the hospital has been named Paras HEC Hospital.

In October 2019, the hospital began with basic specialities but was soon taken over by the district administration as a COVID-19 centre during the first wave. Consequently, the facility was upgraded during the post-COVID period and now it is ready to begin operations in a full-fledged manner.

“Paras HEC Hospital will offer OPD and IPD services, daycare services and 24 hours Trauma & Emergency Response. Highly experienced doctors in specialities like Neuro Surgery, General Surgery, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Urology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Neonatology Orthopaedics, Critical Care, Pulmonology, Internal Medicine, ENT and Ophthalmology will be part of the team,” the hospital announced in its press release.

Meanwhile, other facilities will include Radiology services, Cath lab, CT scan, Endoscopy, In-house lab, Blood Bank and Physiotherapy.

“For the first time in Jharkhand, healthcare will witness a unique combination of unmatched expertise, brilliant infrastructure and warmth. In the near future, we are also planning to include a super speciality block that will consist of a comprehensive cancer centre with radiation therapy, medical oncology and surgical oncology as well as liver and kidney transplant facilities,” Dr. Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director of Paras Healthcare said in a statement.

Dr. Nagar also stated that they are in the process of including academic programmes like Diploma, Fellowship and DNB in major clinical specialities. He also informed that the new hospital in Jharkhand will also be empanelled with all TPAs, major corporations and the Ayushman Bharat Yojna.