Paraexel inks agreement with MyEyeDr. to increase patient access and participation in Ophthalmology clinical trials

Parexel on Friday announced that it has entered into a formal agreement with MyEyeDr. to refer its patients into existing and future ophthalmology clinical trials.

Parexel and MyEyeDr. are currently collaborating on recruitment for a diabetic retinopathy clinical trial with future plans to expand into additional therapeutic areas such as endocrinology.

“Meeting patients where they already are — such as centers providing annual routine eye exams and other vision care — is vital to the development of new therapies. By fostering relationships with the broader healthcare community, we’re able to raise awareness and ensure more patients are exposed to clinical research as a care option, in turn increasing our reach for clinical trial recruitment and, ultimately, speeding the availability of life-changing treatments,” said Clare Grace, PhD, Chief Patient Officer for Parexel in a statement.

Under this collaboration, Parexel, and MyEyeDr. will partner on the recruitment of patients for a wide variety of ophthalmology indications, including Macular Degeneration, one of the leading causes of visual disability worldwide.

“By leveraging MyEyeDr.’s more than 850 offices across 28 states, the companies will be able to disseminate information directly to the types of patients needed for ophthalmology studies with opportunities for expansion into other adjacent therapeutic areas. MyEyeDr. is owned by Capital Vision Services, LP, which manages independently-owned optometry practices operating under the trade name MyEyeDr.,” the company stated on Friday.

Under the agreement, MyEyeDr. will be part of Parexel’s Community Alliance Network, a programme launched in June this year.

“Part of providing our patients with the best vision and healthcare means making them aware of all possible treatment options, including clinical research. We’re excited to partner with Parexel — MyEyeDr.’s first collaboration with a CRO — to share the option of clinical trial participation with our community of patients,” said Artis Beatty, O.D., Chief Medical Officer, MyEyeDr. in a statement.