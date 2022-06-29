P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC introduces ‘FDG labeled Leukocyte PET-CT scan’ for early infection detection

P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC recently introduced ‘FDG labeled Leukocyte PET-CT scan’ for early detection of infection in occult and difficult cases. According to the press statement released on Wednesday, while routinely performed scans using high-resolution imaging modalities are useful in various aspects and give answers in most of the cases, however, infection detection may be difficult in some challenging cases where clinical dilemma is still not answered.

‘FDG Labelled Leukocyte PET-CT scan’ imaging procedure has higher specificity whilst maintaining high sensitivity and resolution, and has functional and anatomical information, and can easily be a whole-body survey wherever required, so higher yield to diagnose/detect more accurately, and can even be performed in patients where the conventional imaging modalities are not possible, making this scan a powerful tool in the clinical setting, it stated.

“This different kind of technically advanced high-resolution ‘FDG labeled leukocyte PET-CT scan’ is an important tool to assist doctors in challenging cases of suspected infection, and aids towards better treatment management. It is superior in some clinical applications as compared to other advanced infection imaging modalities, and has been found to be particularly useful in peri-prosthetic or orthopedic implant infections, occult infection, diabetic foot, Charcot joint, etc. It is also a safe procedure even in patients with kidney dysfunction were contrast-enhanced CT and MRI studies are contraindicated,” Dr. Natasha Singh, Consultant & Head of Nuclear Medicine & PET-CT, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC stated.

“It is a new age method that has made it possible to detect early signs of infections in complex and tough to-detect cases. ‘FDG labeled Leukocyte PET-CT scan’ is superior in some clinical applications as compared to other advanced infection imaging modalities. We at P.D. Hinduja Hospital constantly strive to provide quality patient care with the use of the latest Global Technology and are extremely excited to be the first hospital in Mumbai and Western India to provide this scan,” Gautam Khanna, CEO, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC said in statement.