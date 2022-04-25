Over 17 lakh people in India contracted HIV via unprotected sex in last 10 years: RTI reply

In India, over 17 lakh people contracted HIV in the last 10 years due to unprotected intercourse, according to the data provided by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) in response to an RTI query.

However, the number of people contracting the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the last 10 years has come down significantly in the country. Meanwhile, HIV transmission by unprotected sex was recorded in 2.4 lakh people in 2011-12, while the number reduced to 85,268 in 2020-21.

In response to the RTI query filed by Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) stated that 17,08,777 people contracted HIV by unprotected sex between 2011-2021 in India.

According to the response of NACO, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of such cases of HIV transmission at 3,18,814 followed by Maharashtra at 2,84,577, Karnataka at 2,12,982, Tamil Nadu at 1,16,536, Uttar Pradesh at 1,10,911 and Gujarat at 87,440 cases.

Moreover, 15,782 people contracted HIV by transmission through blood and blood products from 2011-12 to 2020-21, and 4,423 contracted the disease by mother to child transmission according to 18-month antibody testing data, the RTI response revealed.

The NACO data also stated that among all states and Union territories, a consistent decline in cases of transmission of HIV was also witnessed. As of 2020, there are 23,18,737 people living with HIV, including 81,430 children, in the country. The information on modes of transmission of HIV has been recorded by the counselor from the response given by HIV positive individuals during the time of pre-test/post-test counseling so the data is self-reported, the RTI application said.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the human immunodeficiency virus is a virus that targets and attacks the immune system of the human. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). At present, there is no effective cure. According to health experts, if a person contracts HIV, they have it for life.