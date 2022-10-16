Our vaccination response was the ultimate way for controlling the pandemic: Dr. VK Paul

The rapid digitisation and emphasis on telemedicine or teleconsultation in healthcare during COVID-19 have made it possible for many previously deprived individuals to access quality healthcare services. Interestingly, the Covid-19 outbreak radically accelerated the acceptance of health tech. Last month, during the FE Healthcare Summit, policy-makers, industry leaders and eminent experts in the healthcare sector joined together and discussed the various elements of affordable and accessible healthcare facilities. Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, member, NITI Aayog, joined the FE Healthcare Summit, held on September 30 in New Delhi, and talked at length about the journey of primary healthcare of the country during the session, ‘Primary Healthcare of India: Trials and Tribulations’.

Financial Express.com got a chance to speak to Dr. Paul and highlighted the key takeaways from the pandemic, the importance of teleconsultations, role of AYUSH among others. Excerpts:

The government is focusing a lot on affordable and accessible healthcare. Apart from the schemes like Ayushman Bharat, according to you, what needs to be done ensures the establishment of private hospitals in rural areas?

India has a mixed system which includes the public health system as well as the private healthcare system and through Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the two systems are connected. The services under the PMJAY are available to the citizens and those beneficiaries can avail of services under both systems. Having said that, clearly, it is expected that just as we continue to strengthen our public health system we also need to strengthen and expand the private healthcare system. The focus of the private healthcare system should also be to ensure that the facilities are affordable and accessible to people who are at lower levels of income of ladder. So, we do need hospitals in the private sector space which can be used for the PMJAY scheme in particular, and in addition those who are outside the ambit of PMJAY also access higher quality care but affordable, rational care in the private sector. Gradually, Private sector healthcare facilities should move from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities and of course, it’s possible. Currently, we have a strong presence of the public healthcare system in the rural parts of the country from the very beginning. Now, in the form of Health and Wellness centres and Primary Healthcare Centres.

How the government is planning to expand telemedicine and teleconsultation?

Teleconsultation is a positive outcome of COVID-19 times. Telemedicine was making progress slowly but steadily. But after COVID-19 it has been absorbed and used by a very large population. Also, as a part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) the telemedicine expansion is a commitment, a vision for the nation. The ABDM has other components it includes the Ayushman Bharat Health Account which is the digital ID of the individual, then Health Registries for the providers as well as for the hospitals and the very critical component is the promotion of telemedicine and creating a strong infrastructure, strong system for telemedicine and it is here to stay. You are well-aware that the e-sanjeevani platform of the government of India is a phenomenal success, it is a game-changer. It has served the purpose during COVID-19. We are soon going to have to tele-mental health system as well. So, telemedicine is a norm as we move forward.

What are the key takeaways for the government from COVID-19 management?

The biggest learning is when the government, nation or the society comes together, the health challenges can be tackled. Under a strong leadership, the whole nation came together. Our response to the pandemic was a Jan Andolan. We stood as one and delivered. We have handled the pandemic with great success. The vaccination response was the ultimate way of controlling the pandemic. Now we have Cowin which came from the response to the pandemic for the vaccination programme. Now the same approach can be used for other programmes like Universal Immunisation Programme.

Prime Minister Modi talks highly about the traditional medicine system, the AYUSH system. How can AYUSH system help in our healthcare goals?

AYUSH is a special heritage. AYUSH system has innate levels of ten thousand years of learnings. Ayurveda has many firsts in the history of humanity. The promotion of AYUSH, expansion of AYUSH, deepening of scientific underpinnings of AYUSH is a very important priority for the government. AYUSH capabilities, AYUSH alignment bringing together the system for the goodness of the individuals. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister AYUSH is really being taken to a very different height. It has got a very special level of recognition. Within the AYUSH family, Yog has already a global phenomenon. NITI Aayog has been examining how to bring together all segments of medicines for an integrative approach. This is a work that has been going on through deep consultations. We are working towards building an integrative approach for the betterment of healthcare facilities for the people and society and this is a goal and objective of our National Health Policy and we are working towards that.