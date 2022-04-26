Orbis India opens 18 solar-powered eye care centres for children in rural parts of country

Orbis International announced on Monday that it has opened 18 “Green Vision” Centers for children in rural communities in India’s Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. According to the company, each Center has been designed for minimal carbon impact and is located to serve a population of over 100,000.

Meanwhile, 14 centers are opened with support from USAID and the Lavelle Fund for the Blind, and 18 Centers are run in coordination with Orbis local partners, the company said in a statement. These centres run on solar power which is not only environmentally friendly but it also helps to overcome challenges caused by frequent power outages.

“More children are blind in India than in any other country, and in over half of cases, sight could be restored with early intervention and treatment. Ensuring that families can access their children’s care close to home is critical to overcoming this challenge. That’s why I’m so proud of the Green Vision Centers in operation today – with all the potential they represent for children, for rural communities and for our planet,” Dr. Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director for Orbis India said in a statement.

The company also informed that at the Green Vision Centers, children can avail free eye screenings, glasses, and other eye care services. Additionally, each centre is connected with an existing hospital for referrals in order to deal with complex cases. Moreover, staff also conduct screenings and provide glasses to children in schools and daycare centers located in the communities surrounding the centers.

The company in its press statement also informed that five of the Green Vision Centers in West Bengal also address a variety of traditional barriers for women and girls