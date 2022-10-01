Only a healthy nation can become a developed nation: Union Minister Mandaviya at FE Healthcare Summit

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that it is important for any country to have accessible and affordable healthcare. According to Dr. Mandaviya India has become an example for the world because of its COVID-19 management and vaccination drive.

“In some rare circumstances, like the pandemic, that told the world that your healthcare system has so much power you can do it on your own. It’s not at all like India can’t do and only other countries can do. When the covid crisis began, experts across the world used to tell me what has happened to my country. How would you manage? The way Modiji led the country during the COVID crisis, now the world is saying that India’s had the best management of COVID-19 and the best vaccination. This is our power. Can we use this power to make healthcare more futuristic, accessible, and affordable? Yes, we can,” Dr. Mandaviya said during the FE Healthcare Summit in New Delhi on Friday.

During the Summit, the Union Health Minister also said that in India health is a service and various stakeholders have been coming forward to provide affordable or free healthcare services.

“People often tell me that the Healthcare budget is not enough it is less than 2 percent of the GDP. How you are going to increase it? Our healthcare policy and model are different. In our country healthcare is not commerce. In India, health is a service. We have so many stakeholders in our country who serve the people with affordable or even healthcare services. A lot of effort is being put to eliminate Tuberculosis in the country, free medicine is given by the government, and economical support is given but only 3-4% success is achieved. I requested President Murmu on September 9 that I want to launch Nikshay 2.0 through which people can adopt TB patients so that they can get better care and the healthcare stakeholders, NGOs, can stay directly connected with them. When we conducted a survey we found that we identified around 13 lakh TB cases and individually asked them if they wanted to get adopted and 9 lakh patients gave their consent. I am happy to share that within a week, these patients were adopted. This is our model. Modi government doesn’t think in Token they think in Total,” the Union Health Minister said on Friday.

Dr. Mandaviya also informed that a lot of measures have been taken in the past few years to provide affordable and accessible healthcare facilities.

“There are now 1,22,000 health and wellness centres in the country. Students from our country are going abroad to study medicine. So, now we have nearly 1 lakh MBBS seats in the country. The number of medical colleges has doubled now and there are around 650 colleges in the country. The PG seats have been doubled too. In every state, there are now 28,000 ambulances available on 108. We now have an action plan for rare diseases. In order to strengthen district hospitals, under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, by spending Rs.100 core per district we are empowering the infrastructure of the primary and secondary health sectors. 22 AIIMS are being built across the country so that tertiary care is also improved and the opportunity for research along with care is also enhanced. The world is now taking India as an example. In India, we have given health security to Rs. 50 crore people. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme now the poor can also get the same health facilities in private hospitals,” he said.

Dr. Mandaviya also highlighted that people spend more on medicines as compared to diagnostic tests.

“In 2016, I was the MoS at the Chemical and Fertiliser Ministry and I found that there were only 112 Jan Ashaudhi Kendras. People spend more money on medicines as compared to diagnostics. Now, every day over 20 lakh, people are people visiting Jan Ashaudhi Kendras. Only a healthy nation can become a developed nation. To become a healthy nation every citizen needs to be healthy. Today, at this summit a lot of discussions and debates on various aspects will take place. I am looking forward to the outcomes of these discussions so that this feedback can be incorporated into better outcomes,” he added.

Other than Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, FE Healthcare Summit was also marked by the presence of Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan who talked about how the various pillars of Ayushman Bharat have transformed the country’s healthcare system. He also highlighted the perspective of the public health system in 2017 as the new health policy pointed out that health is not just confined to hospitals.

The Second Edition of the FE Healthcare Summit also witnessed various in-depth discussions like affordable healthcare, the next frontier for Indian pharma, the post-covid sphere for diagnostics, primary healthcare, and the felicitation ceremony of FE Hospital Awards.

