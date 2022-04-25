Odisha government emphasises on importance of innovation in the fight against malaria

Commemorating World Malaria Day, the Odisha government along with a non-profit organisation Malaria No More India co-organised an elaborate event in Bhubaneshwar on Monday. The theme, in line with World Health Organization’s global theme, was ‘Harnessing innovation to reduce malaria and save lives’. The event saw dialogue around current and prospective advancements and innovative approaches to the eradication of the vector-borne disease.

During the event, Dr. Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Government of Odisha, addressed the public and stated: “It’s a great day for all of us to jointly celebrate World Malaria Day with Malaria No More India, which is a partner in this elimination drive. With the continuous efforts and dedication of all our health staff, we have reduced our malaria burden to only 25,503 cases in 2021. Currently, we are focusing on high caseload districts of Odisha with intensified approach and targeting CHC, subcenters, and inaccessible villages. There is a need for involvement of all partners through Malaria Action Coalition to achieve the target of Malaria free Odisha with innovation and technology on the ground and through community engagement, which will fasten the need-based interventions with the last-mile connection.”

Meanwhile, various bureaucrats and government officials participated in the event and some of them were the Special Secretary (Public Health), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, Managing Director OSMCL, Government of Odisha, Mission Director, NHM, Government of Odisha, and Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha.

Moreover, Naba Kisore Das, Odisha government’s Minister for Health & Family Welfare was also present in the event. He released the Annual Report of NVBDCP Odisha, Government of Odisha, and a handout on ‘Fundamentals of Field Supervision’ created by Malaria No More India, in collaboration with the Government of Odisha. Acknowledging the progress of malaria elimination in Odisha during his keynote address he said, “I am delighted about the state level joint observation of World Malaria Day on April 25th, 2022, organised in collaboration with Malaria No More India at Jaydev Bhawan. Odisha has marched ahead in fighting malaria with a focused and sustained approach and has reduced cases to 25,503 in the year 2021 amid covid and other challenges from 4,44,842 cases in the year 2016,” Das said.

The Health Minister also said that the appreciation from WHO and other agencies to the Odisha government is further encouraging and he is hopeful and confident, that Odisha is going to achieve the target soon with all the stakeholders and partners’ support.

“I also wish and encourage all the ASHA, ground health workforce, last-mile volunteers for committed support to end malaria in Odisha with technology and innovation as fighting tools I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the people of Odisha for their continuous support in translating into reality the state mission of ‘healthy Odisha and happy Odisha’”, he said.

Supporting the malaria elimination effort in Odisha, Malaria No More India has been working with the state NVBDCP and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, and contributing assiduously towards the achievement of this goal, the NGO said in a statement.