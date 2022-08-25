Novartis announces intention to separate Sandoz business to create standalone company

Novartis on Thursday announced its intention to separate Sandoz, its generics and biosimilars division into a new publicly traded standalone company, by way of a 100 percent spin-off.

According to the company’s press statement, the spin-off aims to maximise shareholder value by creating the European generics company and a global leader in biosimilars, allowing Novartis shareholders to participate fully in the potential future upside for both Sandoz and Novartis Innovative Medicines.

“For both the Innovative Medicines and Sandoz businesses, the spin-off would enable enhanced focus and the ability to pursue independent growth strategies. Sandoz is expected to deliver its next wave of growth based on the existing biosimilars pipeline of 15+ molecules, a strong and experienced management team and organization. Novartis aims to become a focused innovative medicines company with a stronger financial profile, and improved return on capital,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The pharma major also informed that the standalone Sandoz would be headquartered in Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the US.

“Our strategic review examined all options for Sandoz and concluded that a 100% spin-off is in the best interest of shareholders. A spin-off would allow our shareholders to benefit from the potential future successes of a more focused Novartis and a standalone Sandoz, and would offer differentiated and clear investment theses for the individual businesses. Sandoz would become the publicly traded #1 European generics company and a global leader in biosimilars based in Switzerland,” Joerg Reinhardt, Chair of the Board of Directors of Novartis, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Novartis also announced that will continue expanding its strong position in five core therapeutic areas (Hematology, Solid Tumors, Immunology, Neuroscience and Cardiovascular), strength in technology platforms (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Radioligand Therapy, Targeted Protein Degradation and xRNA), and a balanced geographic footprint.

“For Novartis, the separation of Sandoz would further support our strategy of building a focused innovative medicines company, with depth in five core therapeutic areas, and strength in technology platforms. In addition, both companies would be able to focus on maximizing value creation for their shareholders by prioritizing capital and resource allocation, employing separate capital structure policies, and increasing management focus on their respective business needs,” Vas Narasimhan M.D., CEO of Novartis, said in a statement.

Last year, Sandoz generated USD 9.6 Billion sales in 2021 sales and served over 100 markets globally with a strong presence in Europe as well as in the United States and the Rest of World, it claimed.

