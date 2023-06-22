Nova IVF Fertility acquires majority stake in regional chain, WINGS IVF

HH-owned Nova IVF Fertility on Thursday announced that it has acquired WINGS IVF which is one of the leading regional IVF chains in the country. WINGS IVF has 6 centres with dominating presence in Gujarat.

According to the company’s press statement, with this acquisition, Nova IVF Fertility will expand its footprint to 68 centres in 44 cities aiming to be the leading provider of IVF services across South Asia. Nova IVF Fertility has grown exponentially since its investment by Asia Healthcare Holdings in 2019 to become one of the largest and fastest-growing IVF chains in the region.

WINGS IVF was launched in 2014 and since then has established its centres in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Delhi. The enterprise specialises in treating couples with recurrent implantation failures and has achieved more than 20,000 live births through IVF pregnancies.

“The ethos of WINGS IVF and Nova IVF Fertility is deeply embedded in clinical science and providing international standards fertility treatments. Both the organisations have an inherent DNA for enabling couples to achieve pregnancies through the self-cycle technique. With the launch of the ART Act this focus has only increased and today 90% of our IVF cycles are through self-cycles. We are delighted to welcome WINGS IVF to the Nova IVF Fertility family,” Shobhit Agarwal, CEO, of Nova IVF Fertility said in a statement.

Dr Jayesh Amin, Founder & Director of WINGS IVF, has been in the field of IVF for over 18yrs and is a recipient of the “Excellence in IVF Treatments” award by the Union Health Minister in 2016. He is also the Additional Secretary of the Indian Fertility Society.

Nova IVF Fertility has achieved over 55,000 pregnancies across 1,10,000 couples performing close to 15,000 cycles each year. The company has added 43 centres in the last three years.

As per data from Venture Intelligence, since 2018, the fertility sector has already attracted $318 million in investments from leading private equity (PE) and Venture Capitalists (VCs). India’s IVF services market was valued at $750mn in 2020 and is poised to grow to $3.7bn by 2030.