scorecardresearch
Today’s Top Stories

Nipah Virus alert in Kerala! Authorities spring into action after 2 ‘unnatural’ deaths

The first report of the nipah virus outbreak also came from Kozhikode back in 2018.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Nipah, Nipah virus, Nipah virus alert, Nipah virus news, Kerala, Kerala news, Kerala latest news
Photo for representational purpose only. (Pixabay photo)

After two ‘unnatural’ deaths in Kozhikode district, the Kerala Health Department issued a health alert in the suspicion of Nipah virus infection. A statement issued by the health department mentioned that a high-level meeting was held and the state Health Minister Veena George reviewed the situation. 

Also Read

Two “unnatural” deaths were reported from a private hospital following fever, and it was highly suspicious that these deaths were due to the Nipah virus. One person who was a relative of a deceased was also admitted to the ICU, the statement said. It was in 2018 that the first Nipah virus outbreak was reported in Kozhikode. While some other cases emerged in 2021.

Also Read

The World Health Organization states that Nipah virus is an infection that causes zoonotic illness and is transmitted to people from animals. The transmission of this disease can occur through direct contact or contaminated food.

Also Read

Nipah Virus can cause a number of illnesses among the infected people ranging from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory illness and encephalitis. WHO says that the deadly Nipah Virus can cause severe disease in animals and result in significant economic losses for farmers.

Even Though there have been only a few known outbreaks of Nipah Virus in Asia, it can infect a wide range of animals and can also result in severe diseases and death in people.

People infected with the virus can face problems like acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. Nipah virus can pose symptoms that are similar to Covid-19 such as cough, sore throat, dizziness, drowsiness, muscle pain, tiredness, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, mental confusion, and seizures.

One can surely take precautions like avoiding consumption of fruits that have fallen on the ground, avoiding contact with pigs and eliminating fruit bats.

More Stories on
Kerala

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 09:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS