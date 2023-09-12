Nipah Virus alert in Kerala! Authorities spring into action after 2 ‘unnatural’ deaths

After two ‘unnatural’ deaths in Kozhikode district, the Kerala Health Department issued a health alert in the suspicion of Nipah virus infection. A statement issued by the health department mentioned that a high-level meeting was held and the state Health Minister Veena George reviewed the situation.

Two “unnatural” deaths were reported from a private hospital following fever, and it was highly suspicious that these deaths were due to the Nipah virus. One person who was a relative of a deceased was also admitted to the ICU, the statement said. It was in 2018 that the first Nipah virus outbreak was reported in Kozhikode. While some other cases emerged in 2021.

The World Health Organization states that Nipah virus is an infection that causes zoonotic illness and is transmitted to people from animals. The transmission of this disease can occur through direct contact or contaminated food.

Nipah Virus can cause a number of illnesses among the infected people ranging from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory illness and encephalitis. WHO says that the deadly Nipah Virus can cause severe disease in animals and result in significant economic losses for farmers.

Even Though there have been only a few known outbreaks of Nipah Virus in Asia, it can infect a wide range of animals and can also result in severe diseases and death in people.

People infected with the virus can face problems like acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. Nipah virus can pose symptoms that are similar to Covid-19 such as cough, sore throat, dizziness, drowsiness, muscle pain, tiredness, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, mental confusion, and seizures.

One can surely take precautions like avoiding consumption of fruits that have fallen on the ground, avoiding contact with pigs and eliminating fruit bats.