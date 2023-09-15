Nipah in Kerala: Kozhikode reports another confirmed case, total count goes up to 6

Nipah latest news today: Kerala’s Kozhikode reported another confirmed case of Nipah virus on Friday. According to the health officials, a 39-year-old man tested positive for the Nipah virus. This is the sixth case of Nipah infection in Kerala. The man is at a hospital in Kozhikode and is said to be under observation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the health department had confirmed that the state saw fifth confirmed case of Nipah virus after a 24-year-old contracted the infection. The health worker was yet another Nipah patient from Kozhikode. In fact, all the cases that have been reported so far, are from this region only. This has alarmed the health officials. Of the total six cases that have been confirmed till now, the condition of a nine-year-old remains critical, the health officials say.

Earlier, two deaths were noted in Kozhikode which were suspected to be from the deadly Nipah virus. Four other people who were in contact with the deceased were also being monitored. It was after the samples were sent to the lab which confirmed the cause of death which was nipah virus.

Soon after that the authorities came into action and imposed a strict lockdown along with several other measures. Schools and other educational institutions were closed on September 13, 2023, in the wake of the situation. Social gatherings and events were restricted in the infected areas.

Nipah virus can cause acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis which can lead to death. The symptoms of nipah virus are similar to that of Covid-19.

It is important to take precautions such as avoiding consumption of unclean fruits that might have fallen on the ground, staying away from pigs and getting rid of fruit bats.

There have been only a few known outbreaks of Nipah Virus in Asia but it can infect a broad spectrum of animals which leads to severe diseases and deaths of living beings.