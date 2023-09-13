Nipah 2023: Kerala shuts down schools, colleges, Centre sends team after virus confirmation

The Centre has confirmed that the two deaths reported from Kerala are due to Nipah Virus. Four other people, who are close relatives of one of the victims, are under treatment after contracting the virus in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

The Nipah outbreak was first reported in Kerala during May-June 2018 where 18 cases were confirmed in Kozhikode district and 17 died. In 2019, one case was recorded with no casualty in Ernakulam district. The virus re-surfaced in Kozhikode in 2021 and claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday confirmed two deaths and said that a central team of experts has been sent to the state to review the situation and assist the government in managing the Nipah virus infection.

An alert was sounded earlier by the Department of Health in the district following the two deaths.

People who were in contact with the two deceased have been identified and have been placed under surveillance.

Restrictions on social gatherings and events in the infected areas can be made on the confirmation of Nipah, the minister said.

Surveillance has been stepped up by the health and panchayat departments and preventive measures are being taken in two village panchayats in the district.

Nipah virus infection can trigger mild to severe illness. In severe situations, the infected person can suffer a major swelling in the brain (encephalitis), which can lead to death.

Symptoms of the infection usually appear at any time from four days to two weeks after exposure to the virus. Fever and headache are usually what patients usually report, accompanied by symptoms of respiratory illness such as cough, sore throat, and difficulty in breathing.

The patient may experience fatigue, disorientation, and mental confusion if the illness develops into encephalitis. This can quickly lead to a coma within 1-2 days.

Educational Institutions Closed

In view of the Nipah virus outbreak, all the schools, colleges, and educational institutes are to remain closed in Kozhikode district.

The Kozhikode administration has identified these seven containment zones- Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara, according to media reports. Lockdown has been imposed in these zones allowing only essential services that are functional from 7 am to 5 pm.

According to reports, Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty has instructed the relevant authorities to close the schools in the containment zones. There has not yet been an official announcement on the school’s reopening dates. Additionally, all anganwadis and public and private educational institutions have been ordered to remain closed in the containment zones.