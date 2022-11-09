New pharma entrants can alter aHUS digital landscape in Japan: GlobalData

GlobalData, a data and analytics company, on Wednesday said that the entry of pharmaceuticals giants like Novartis and Roche with strong digital experiences can alter the Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) digital landscape dynamics in Japan.

aHUS is an extremely rare chronic genetic disease with very limited treatment options in Japan and GlobalData claims that the entry of new treatments can make a lot of difference.

“The incidence of the C3 variants in Japanese aHUS patients is much higher and predominant compared to other regions and races, resulting in a positive prognosis of the disease with anti-C5 therapies,” Atulana Dey, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the data and analytics company, the current treatment options for aHUS in Japan are sparse with Alexion’s Soliris (eculizumab) and Ultomiris (raviluzumab LA) being the only therapies approved. Both therapies are targeted complement C5 inhibitors. However, ravulizumab LA is the first-in-class long-acting complement C5 inhibitor that was approved in September 2020, it claimed.

An analysis of GlobalData’s ‘Digital Marketing Intelligence’ reveals that Alexion is the only company with a digital presence for aHUS.

“However, its presence is limited to just branded (Soliris.jp; Ultomiris.jp) and unbranded (Ahussource.jp) websites for patients and HCPs. However, branded/unbranded social media or mobile application that support aHUS for HCPs, patients, and caregivers are totally absent in Japan,” the company stated.

Reportedly, Roche/Chugai’s crovalimab and Novartis’s iptacopan hydrochloride are the two late-stage pipeline molecules currently being developed in Japan for aHUS, which also targets the complement pathway, the company claimed.

Both these molecules are in Phase III development and are expected to bring vital changes to the aHUS treatment landscape in Japan owing to the impressive clinical data, it stated.

“Future market entrants with late-stage pipeline drugs and greater digital experience are expected to improve the aHUS digital space by creating initiatives like awareness campaigns, online sources of clinical trial data for patients and HCPs, and unbranded websites, mobile apps, and social media channels to create better understanding around the pathology and treatment of the disease,” Dey said.

