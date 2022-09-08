New antibody-based therapy raises hope for Alzheimer’s treatment

A team of scientists has possibly found the potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease with a newly developed antibody. According to scientists, the agonistic antibody can reduce the amyloid pathology of Alzheimer’s disease and which makes it promising to be a potential treatment for the disease. The findings of the disease were published in the Science Translational Medicine journal on Thursday.

“Antibody-based therapy is a viable drug modality for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. One of the major areas of focus at the Texas Therapeutics Institute is developing technologies to deliver antibody-based therapies across the blood-brain barrier for the potential treatment of the disease,” Zhiqiang An, lead author of the study and a scientist from the University of Texas, United States.

While conducting the study, the scientists found that a tetra-variable domain antibody, targeting the triggering receptor expressed on myeloid 2 (TREM2), reduced amyloid burden, eased neuron damage, and alleviated cognitive decline in mice with Alzheimer’s disease.

While previous research has shown that TREM2 plays an important role in the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, recent findings suggest that increasing TREM2 activation could have therapeutic effects such as improved cognition.

It is noteworthy that TREM2 is a transmembrane receptor expressed in cells of the myeloid lineage, and it plays a crucial role in Alzheimer’s disease. Several studies have revealed that TREM2 is essential for microglia to detect and respond to neurodegeneration cues.

