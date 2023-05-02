New advancements in asthma treatment

By Dr. Asmita Mehta

Millions of people worldwide are affected by asthma, a chronic respiratory condition. The symptoms of asthma can range from mild to severe and can have a significant impact on a person’s quality of life. Advances in the basic asthma management in the form of newer digital inhalers:

Asthma is managed with inhalers, tablets, and nebulized bronchodilators till date. Inhaled bronchodilators were the best available treatment till date for asthma management. there is advanced treatment available today. offering improved treatments, digital health tools, and personalized approaches to care. First, many therapeutic drugs have been developed that are able to reduce the severity of symptoms and minimize the frequency of exacerbations when taken regularly. Additionally, new inhaler designs and delivery devices have been released that allow for more control and accuracy when taking medications. These devices are often smaller, easier to use and may include features such as audible reminders to take medications, which is especially useful for those with severe asthma symptoms.

Advances in the management of severe asthma

Approximately 5-10 % of asthma patients have uncontrolled symptoms in spite of regular inhaler and oral treatment. Such patients need oral steroids too. As you all know, oral steroids are more harmful and may cause osteoporosis, deranged blood sugars, increased chances of infection and early cataract. However, recent advancements in asthma care have brought new hope for such individuals too.

Biologicals: New ray of Hope for severe asthma patients

One of the most significant advancements in asthma care in recent years has been the development of biologic therapies. Biologics are a type of medication that specifically target the molecules involved in the immune response that causes asthma symptoms. Biologic therapies, such as omalizumab, mepolizumab, and benralizumab, have been shown to be

effective in treating severe asthma that is not well controlled with other treatments. These medications offer a new option for people with severe asthma, who may have previously had limited treatment options.

From “One size fits All” to “Personalized Medicine”

Earlier inhalers were given to each asthma patients irrespective of identifying their genotypes and phenotypes. In the era of precision medicine, healthcare professional takes into account a person’s individual genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment to develop personalized treatment plans. This approach has shown promise in improving asthma outcomes by identifying the specific triggers and underlying mechanisms of the disease in individual patients. By tailoring treatments to the unique needs of each patient, precision medicine offers a more effective and targeted approach to asthma care.

Lifestyle modification: Last but not the least!

Studies have suggested that proper nutrition, exercise, and stress management can all have a positive effect on reducing symptom severity. Furthermore, being aware of and avoiding environmental triggers, such as pollen, dust, pet dander, smoke, and chemicals, can have a big impact on symptom control as well.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, recent advancements in asthma care have brought new hope for people living with this chronic condition. Biologicals, digital health tools, precision medicine, and improved inhaler technology are just some of the areas where innovation is making a difference in asthma care. With continued research and investment in these areas, we can look forward to even more advances in asthma care that will improve the lives of millions of people around the world.

(The author is a Professor and Head, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Kochi. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)