NephroPlus launches Dialysis Center in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent

NephroPlus has recently launched the world’s largest Dialysis centre in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan. According to a company’s statement, the milestone achievement is part of a broader partnership with the Ministry of Health, Republic of Uzbekistan after securing a contract worth $100M, where NephroPlus will independently commission and operationalize these centres.

“The fourth new state-of-the-art centre is the largest stand-alone dialysis facility in the world with a 160-bed setup, serving 900+ patients in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. As per the phase-wise rollout plan of constructing four dialysis centres on a turnkey basis, NephroPlus is proud to announce its commitment to completing the set-up in Uzbekistan. Last year, NephroPlus announced the opening of two new dialysis centres, one each in Urgench and Bogot, Uzbekistan. While the first centre in Nukus, Karakalpakstan, became operational on April 22,” the company said in a statement.

The establishment of all four new centres by NephroPlus will cater to at least 1,100 patients, providing high-quality care through hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis services. Additionally, the new facility will also offer Vascular Surgery, Nephrology consultation, Lab services and ENPIDIA Training academy for training local clinical staff of Uzbekistan, it stated. The company also intends to implement its RenAssure protocols to deliver a synchronized and convenient patient experience in Uzbekistan, it added.

Currently, NephroPlus has already reduced the mortality of the guests (Patients) by 40 percent in the first year of operations in the region of Nukus, Urgench and Bogot. The company aims to continue the same and provide superior quality dialysis as per international standards in the new state-of-art facility in Tashkent.

“We at NephroPlus are extremely delighted and proud about standing strong to our commitment by completing the last phase of our plan in the Republic of Uzbekistan. With the launch of the new state-of-the-art facility in Tashkent, we have raised the benchmark of dialysis care in Uzbekistan, and by setting up the World’s Largest Center for dialysis care we have strengthened our footprint in the international boundaries. We thank the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan for partnering with us, and we promise to continue providing quality service to help dialysis patients live a better life,” Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus, said in a statement.