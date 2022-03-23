Neighbourhood healthcare boost: Mohalla clinics to come up at eight Delhi Metro stations

An official said the government planned to construct the clinics outside the station premises so that people would not need to buy tokens for a consultation.

Delhi will soon set up mohalla clinics on Metro station premises to provide health facilities to the public. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has already given its assent to the proposal, The Indian Express reported. According to the proposal, the clinics will come up at eight stations.

At present, the Delhi government runs 505 mohalla clinics at residential colonies, markets, near schools and ranbaseras.

Sources told The Indian Express that setting up mohalla clinics at metro stations had been a long-standing proposal. One source said the government had proposed the plan and wrote to Delhi Metro several times. This time, it finally agreed to lend its land to the Health Department.

An official said the government planned to construct the clinics outside the station premises so that people would not need to buy tokens for a consultation.

Also Read | Mohalla clinics: Compact, portable shipping containers to house new facilities

Sources told The Indian Express that the Health Department would rent or lease the metro stations’ space. Once the government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation finalise the process, the Public Works Department will be tasked with constructing the clinics. The eight stations identified by the Delhi government include Chandni Chowk, Lal Quila, Kashmere Gate, Jama Masjid, and Rajiv Chowk.

One official said these clinics would be porta cabin-like structures, set up in shipping containers. The clinics built with such containers can be quickly assembled and disassembled and also fit into tight spaces. The Delhi government ordered the construction of the first such clinic at Health Minister Satyender Jain’s Shakur Basti Assembly constituency in August.

Mohalla clinics have been a big part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s agenda. These primary health centres in the neighbourhood offer basic essential health services such as consultation, diagnostics, and medicines for free. These also serve as the first point of contact and cut down the referral load.

According to the Delhi government’s outcome budget report for 2020-2021, 136 people visit each clinic per day on average. The clinics conduct an average of eight tests daily.