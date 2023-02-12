Nearly 50-60 percent cancers are due to poor lifestyle: Dr. Peush Bajpai, Medical Oncologist

Amid the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, the menace of cancer is also increasing. According to a 2022 study in India Journal of Medicine, the estimated number of incident cases of cancer in India for the year 2022 was found to be 14,61,427.

In India, one in nine people are likely to develop cancer in his/her lifetime. Lung and breast cancers were the leading sites of cancer in males and females, respectively, the study found.

In a conversation with Financial Express.com, Dr. Peush Bajpai, HOD and Consultant, Medical Oncology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka talked about the prevalence of cancer in India, its challenges, diagnostic measures, and the treatment advancements among others.

“Cancer is basically, a group of cells that have become anarchic. They are a part of our body and they develop certain genetic changes. These genetic changes basically, cause these cells to multiply and they form a tumour mass. This tumour starts compressing the normal organs which starts causing symptoms. So, it can manifest as a tumour or a lump or a swelling. In blood cancers, by increase in white blood cells or increase in platlets or increase in haemoglobin or decrease in count in any of them. So, this is how cancer develops, by mutations in cells,” Dr. Bajpai told Financial Express.com.

According to Dr. Bajpai, the current status of cancer in India like we are seeing approximately around 12 lakhs to 13 lakhs cases per year.

“New cases are being diagnosed. The prevalence is around 26 lakh to 27 lakh cases in our country. These cases are projected to higher in coming times for the reasons that India is a developing country, there is an adoption of western lifestyle, urbanisation, due to which lot of cancers which are associated with poor lifestyle are going to increase. Another reason for rise in cases is due to the fact that there is a better understanding and awareness about this disease and people will now come forward to get themselves screened,” he said.

He also emphasised, as people are more prone to poor and sedentary lifestyle choices, it puts them at risk of developing cancer.

“Nearly 50-60 percent of cancer are because of lifestyle related reasons like obesity, diabetes or probably viral infection like hepatitis or HPV. These are certainly some preventable factors which can be reversed when timely action is taken. There is a genetic component too but this is less than 10 percent,” he said.

According to Dr. Bajpai, in females, the most common cancer is breast cancer and cervial cencer is another common cancer. In males, the most common cancer is lung cancer and oral cancer.

“Gastric cancer is common in both male and female. Colon cancer is also coming up in India. The incidence of breast cancer is declining which is definitely a positive sign. Meanwhile, there has been an increase in lung cancer. Also, prostate cancer is also getting more diagnosed,” he pointed out.

Dr. Bajpai warned that if a person is aware about any lump in the body, change in the colour of the mole or any wart or any ulcer which is not healing, any abnormal bleeding, or discharge coming should be brought into the notice of the doctor.

“In order to diagnose cancer, there are various tests that are available which include, imaging, biopsy, and certain endoscopy or blood test,” he added.