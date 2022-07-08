Nature Sure launches chewable health gummies

Nature Sure on Friday announced that it has launched chewable health gummies, a novel and convenient dosage form that helps improve compliance and outcomes.

“Enriched with vitamins and nutrients, Nature Sure Health Gummies come in five variants, each focusing for a certain targeted result. Suitable for both men and women, these gummies are infused with potent ingredients such as curcumin, omega-3, blueberry, elderberry, pomegranate, apple cider vinegar, biotin, inositol, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, lutein, folic acid, zinc and many more. Offering nearly 30 different health products for the entire family, Nature Sure is known for its hair oils, massage oils, facial oil and natural health supplements,” the company stated.

The company claimed in its press statement that Nature Sure has launched five variants of these great-tasting gummies with different health benefits: biotin gummies in strawberry flavor for hair, skin and nail health; apple cider vinegar gummies in orange flavor for weight management; immune-booster gummies in kaccha aam (tangy mango) flavor for stronger immunity; sharp eyesight gummies in mixed berry flavor for better vision; and, curcumin gummies in mango flavor for overall good health.

Nature Sure gummies are free from cholesterol, gelatine, gluten, milk, eggs, soy, nuts, fish, proteins, trans fats, saturated fats, artificial flavour and preservatives, it claimed.

“People often find consuming pills a difficult task, especially due to their pungent smell, bad after-taste and difficulty of swallowing. It is often seen that people begin a new health regimen with excitement but soon give up due to these challenges. Nature Sure offers an effective solution by combining great taste with trusted natural health and wellness benefits. This awesome dosage form will surely help you comply with your health promises with integrity,” Chirag Pan, CEO of Pan Healthcare said in a statement.