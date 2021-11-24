National Health Authority invites suggestions on consultation paper on health data retention policy

The NHA will ensure an inclusive engagement with stakeholders, and that diverse viewpoints are incorporated from concerned stakeholders.

The proposed Health Data Retention Guideline/Policy has been envisioned to minimize risks associated with personal health data and to maximize benefits from usage of this data by ensuring that data retention guidelines are in sync with all applicable legal and regulatory compliances.

National Health Authority (NHA) has invited suggestions and comments on the consultation paper on health data retention policy it released recently.

The consultation paper provides a detailed discussion on the need for the policy, its scope, key elements under it, and proposed approach for its governance structure under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), launched across the country on September 27 this year. It also focuses on how a health data retention policy for ABDM stakeholders will help the healthcare ecosystem.

The Health Data Management Policy released on December 14, 2020 by NHA provided that a health data retention policy may be notified for data fiduciaries to comply with collection, use and storage of personal data.

Giving his views on the consultation paper, R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, said, “We are developing the National Digital Health Ecosystem in a consultative manner. Since the premise of ABDM is based on federated architecture, it becomes paramount that there are specific guidelines on data retention so that health data can be stored and shared securely among different ecosystem partners, post consent of the patient.”

Through this consultation paper, the NHA is providing interested stakeholders with information that may be useful to understand the considerations for the proposed policy for India, and its related implications, and seeking their suggestions or inputs on health data retention under ABDM.

Full text of the consultation paper is available for download on ABDM’s website at https://abdm.gov.in/publication/consultationpapers. Comments and feedback can be uploaded on the same link or can be emailed to abdm@nha.gov.in by December 24, 2021.

NHA is also planning to organize a public webinar shortly to provide an overview of the consultation paper. The link will be shared on ABDM’s website, www.abdm.gov.in

The National Health Authority (NHA) is the apex body of the Government of India responsible for the design, rollout, implementation, and management of ABDM, which aims to develop the necessary backbone to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of the Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.

ABDM envisions to create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information, and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information.

NHA also implements the flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)

