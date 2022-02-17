Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital appoints Dr Vishal Khullar as Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Dr Vishal Khullar is the first Cardiovascular Surgeon from Indian sub-continent to have served as a senior faculty member at Mayo Clinic.

Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai has announced the appointment of Dr Vishal Khullar as Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Heart & Lung Transplants. After completion of his super-specialisation in cardiac surgery in India, Dr Khullar honed his skills at world’s topmost medical institutions Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland and Mayo Clinic, Rochester in the United States.

Dr Khullar has performed and participated in over 7000 successful general cardiac procedures including bypass surgeries, valve replacement, complex surgeries of the aorta (including Aortic Root Replacement, Ascending Aortic Replacement and Aortic Arch Reconstruction) and Heart and Lung Transplants at these prestigious institutions.

Delighted on the association, Mangla Dembi, Senior Vice President and Head, Nanavati Max Hospital said, “It’s a matter of pride for us to welcome Dr. Khullar back in India, as one the most eminent member of Nanavati Max family. His inclusion will not only uplift the existing cardiac facility in terms of skill and proficiency but also help to implement the international know-how and expertise for the betterment of patients.”

Commenting on his return to India, Dr Khullar said, “We aim to integrate the internationally acclaimed practices with indigenous clinical skills and technology. Cardiovascular Diseases are one of the major causes of morbidity and mortality in India. It is our goal to improve patient outcomes significantly by creating a world-class Heart Centre.”

With the appointment of Dr. Khullar, Nanavati Max aims to augment its cardiology department in terms of talent, technology and patient care experience.

Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai is a 350 beds facility housing 55 speciality departments offering a plethora of services in practically every field of modern medicine and health care. Its well-equipped hospital rooms, state-of-the-art departments and technologically advanced systems are all backed by the expertise and reputation of over 350 consultants, 100 resident doctors, 475 nursing staff and 1500 employees.