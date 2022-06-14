Myths and Misconceptions about Blood Donations

Dr. Surabhi Garg

Blood is essential and life-saving for a well-functioning healthcare system but there is a huge gap between demand and supply. Many myths and misconceptions about blood donation should be burst with facts by people’s awareness.

Myth – Blood Donation Causes Weakness in body

Fact- Recovery is complete in a day or two, stimulation of new cells is good for health .

2.Myth-Blood Donation is a painful process

Fact-Very smooth needle, only a slight pinch in arm and that’s it.

3.Myth-A Lot of blood is taken

Fact-Only 350-450 ml of blood is taken.

4.Myth-Giving Blood is Time Consuming

Fact-blood donation takes only 8-10 minutes

5.Myth-There is need to take a day off after blood donation

Fact-Donor can start working at office after it .

6.Myth-Donor can contract infections like HIV, Covid during donation

Fact- for blood donation new sterile bags are used with aseptic techniques there is no chance of contracting any infection.

7.Myth- Donor can give blood once a year

Fact- As per government guidelines- Male can donate blood every 3 monthly and Females every 4 monthly

8.Myth- Vegetarians and vegans cannot donate blood

Fact- Any person having haemoglobin greater than 12.5 gm % is eligible to give blood.

Myth- Blood donation is only for heavier person

Fact- any person having weight > 45 kg can donate blood.

10 Myth- Females cannot give blood

Fact- Any female having haemoglobin > 12.5 gm % can give blood

Myth- Donating blood lowers immunity

Fact –it increases immunity and prevents from heart disease and brain stroke.

12.Myth- People on medication cannot give blood

Fact- many medicines don’t declassify as BP & Diabetes.

Myth- People having tattoo and piercing are not eligible

Fact- can donate after one year of having tattoo Myth- I am saving up for when my family needs it

Fact- One unit of blood can save upto 3-4 lives.Humanity is also family. Myth- Donated blood is sold for profit

Fact- Selling and purchasing both are not allowed.

16.Myth- Older adults cannot give blood

Fact- Anyone between age 18 years to 65 years can donate

Myth – Nobody asked me

Fact- we should be the reason for someone’s heartbeat and this 2022 the world blood Donor day slogan is-

Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.

(The author is a Consultant, Transfusion Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Noida. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)