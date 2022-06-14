scorecardresearch

Myths and Misconceptions about Blood Donations

Every year countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) on June 14th. According to the WHO, the event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

According to doctors, blood donation takes only 8-10 minutes

Dr. Surabhi Garg

Blood is essential and life-saving for a well-functioning healthcare system but there is a huge gap between demand and supply. Many myths and misconceptions about blood donation should be burst with facts by people’s awareness.

  1. Myth – Blood Donation Causes Weakness in body
    Fact- Recovery is complete in a day or two, stimulation of new cells is good for health .

2.Myth-Blood Donation is a painful process
Fact-Very smooth needle, only a slight pinch in arm and that’s it.

3.Myth-A Lot of blood is taken
Fact-Only 350-450 ml of blood is taken.

4.Myth-Giving Blood is Time Consuming
Fact-blood donation takes only 8-10 minutes

5.Myth-There is need to take a day off after blood donation
Fact-Donor can start working at office after it .

6.Myth-Donor can contract infections like HIV, Covid during donation
Fact- for blood donation new sterile bags are used with aseptic techniques there is no chance of contracting any infection.

7.Myth- Donor can give blood once a year
Fact- As per government guidelines- Male can donate blood every 3 monthly and Females every 4 monthly

8.Myth- Vegetarians and vegans cannot donate blood
Fact- Any person having haemoglobin greater than 12.5 gm % is eligible to give blood.

  1. Myth- Blood donation is only for heavier person
    Fact- any person having weight > 45 kg can donate blood.

10 Myth- Females cannot give blood
Fact- Any female having haemoglobin > 12.5 gm % can give blood

  1. Myth- Donating blood lowers immunity
    Fact –it increases immunity and prevents from heart disease and brain stroke.

12.Myth- People on medication cannot give blood
Fact- many medicines don’t declassify as BP & Diabetes.

  1. Myth- People having tattoo and piercing are not eligible
    Fact- can donate after one year of having tattoo
  2. Myth- I am saving up for when my family needs it
    Fact- One unit of blood can save upto 3-4 lives.Humanity is also family.
  3. Myth- Donated blood is sold for profit
    Fact- Selling and purchasing both are not allowed.

16.Myth- Older adults cannot give blood
Fact- Anyone between age 18 years to 65 years can donate

  1. Myth – Nobody asked me
    Fact- we should be the reason for someone’s heartbeat and this 2022 the world blood Donor day slogan is-
    Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.

(The author is a Consultant, Transfusion Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Noida. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)

