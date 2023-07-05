scorecardresearch
Mysterious brain illness in Canada: Dementia-like symptoms reported in young people

Meanwhile, some experts claim that the illness may be linked to the use of pesticides in the primarily rural province.

Written by Health Desk
A mysterious brain illness has engulfed the New Brunswick province of Canada. The increasing incidence of cases has become a cause of concern among residents and health experts.

According to media reports, those who are affected by this condition, experience symptoms like hallucinations, muscle wasting, vision problems, memory loss, and abnormal movements. Reportedly, similar symptoms were seen in patients in 2015.

Some health experts maintain that the number of people with this condition may be even higher than 200. Moreover, a majority of the affected people are young and usually don’t show signs of dementia and other neurological disorders.

Meanwhile, some experts claim that the illness may be linked to the use of pesticides in the primarily rural province. Reportedly, Glyphosate, a household weedkiller, has come under the spotlight.

Doctors and health experts are still not sure about the cause of this mysterious illness. However, some experts reportedly believe it could be due to weakened immunity to infections due to Covid measures such as lockdowns.

In March this year, a group of patients and their families called on the federal and provincial governments to initiate an investigation into the causes of the unidentified disease, as per local media reports.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 07:00 IST

