MyHealthcare partners with Ashoka University for evidence-based clinical research

MyHealthcare on Monday announced that it has partnered with Ashoka University to build evidence-based, clinical research across hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. With the growing need for chronic care management in India, the partnership aims to research and build clinical models that will help deliver better care outcomes, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“MyHealthcare focuses on bridging the healthcare delivery gap, by creating an integrated healthcare ecosystem. The ecosystem uses effective data-driven care protocols to help clinicians and doctors deliver effective treatment to their patients. Building on this foundation, MyHealthcare will work with Ashoka University to improve clinical data collection, curation, and analytics and help develop evidence-based clinical decision support systems across key chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes, the company stated.

“At Ashoka we are committed to education, training and research on growing lifestyle diseases and use evidence-based models to create effective preventive care medicine. The outcome of our partnership with MyHealthcare will help in deepening our research and help catalyse the growth and awareness of preventive medicine,” Professor L S Shashidhara, Dean of Research and Professor of Biology, Ashoka University said in a statement.

“The partnership with Ashoka University will be a defining milestone for us at MyHealthcare. We believe that the future of quality healthcare delivery will be through technology-enabled health. Through this partnership, we get to work with the finest scientists, clinicians, and best minds in biosciences and life sciences, in building an effective framework for clinical research and health data infrastructure. The alliance will allow us to bring in our partner hospitals to generate greater access to real-world studies and clinical research, to deliver evidence-based care models,” Shyatto Raha, Founder & CEO, MyHealthcare stated.

According to the company’s press statement, as a part of this engagement, Ashoka University will provide its expertise in data analysis, biomedical research and public health expertise in data collection and will further ensure access to scientists, academicians, data analysts, public health experts etc. for accelerating this joint research initiative.

“This joint programme opens up the opportunity to generate real world evidence regarding medical care and conduct world class research. Such work is essential for creating more effective personalized care protocols in a diverse nation like India,” Dr. Anurag Agrawal, Dean of Biosciences & Health Research, Ashoka University said in a statement.

With 78 million diabetes patients, India ranks second in the world for this growing lifestyle disease. It’s estimated that there will be 134 million people living with diabetes in India by 2045. Furthermore, the World Health Organisation estimates that 70% of deaths in India will be due to chronic diseases over the next 8 years.

Studies and development of effective care models from clinical research institutions will be key in delivering a preventive treatment framework to help contain, manage and work towards slowing down the growth of chronic diseases, the company claims.