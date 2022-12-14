MyHealthcare becomes Paras Healthcare’s partner to support its digital operations

Paras Healthcare on Wednesday announced that it has engaged MyHealthcare, an integrated healthcare ecosystem, for the digital transformation of its healthcare delivery platforms.

“The digital transformation roadmap aims to enhance patient experience and clinical delivery, through effective digital technology across all care delivery processes. The deployment of the MyHealthcare Enterprise Application aids in delivering operational efficiency, centralized management of its healthcare operations from its headquarters at Gurgaon, and delivery of better clinical outcomes using the most advanced Electronic Health Record (EMR) ecosystem,” the company healthcare company said in a statement.

According to the company, Paras Healthcare will be using the MyHealthcare Enterprise Application to deliver its digital transformation with the launch of the Paras Patient Mobile App, Patient Portal, WhatsApp channel, connected to an AI-based EMR ecosystem for outpatient, in-patient, and emergency services.

The ecosystem has a cloud-based hospital information and management system, which runs on a workflow, task-based process flow, helping drive efficiency across hospital operations.

Also Read Paras Healthcare ties up with Fujifilm India for medical and screening devices

“Our focus at Paras Healthcare has always been to use the best available technology platforms to make quality care accessible to our patients. To achieve this vision, it was essential for us to implement a scalable technology solution that will be a component of the Paras Healthcare Digital Health Ecosystem, which will connect and empower people to manage their health and wellness. This ecosystem will also be complemented by accessible and supportive clinical teams operating in an integrated environment with digital capabilities. Our partnership with MyHealthcare will improve the healthcare management of our patients and ensure that our clinicians have access to an integrated EMR ecosystem, to help deliver better patient care outcomes. It will also help us drive operational and process efficiencies, with the complete digitisation of the clinical, administrative, and procurement processes,” Dr. Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Healthcare said in a statement.

The company claimed that the MyHealthcare Enterprise Application is built on a microservice cloud-based platform, that helps care providers in driving operational and cost efficiencies, improving patient engagement, and building digital healthcare products for better patient care.

The MyHealthcare Enterprise Ecosystem is being rolled out in a phased manner across the Paras Healthcare group, with a targeted completion by mid-2023, the company stated on Wednesday.