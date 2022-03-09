Muthoot Microfin enters digital healthcare; To offer E-clinic services in rural India to its customers

The MFI has already launched 12 e-clinics across Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh in the first phase.

With an aim to offer accessible & affordable Digital Healthcare facilities in rural India, Muthoot Microfin has collaborated with M-SWASTH to set up e-clinics in its branches. The MFI has already launched 12 e-clinics across Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh in the first phase.

According to the WHO, all individuals and communities should be able to access the health care they require without financial restraints. People in rural areas, on the other hand, tend to be underserved when it comes to healthcare. To cater to this issue through innovative and disruptive E-Clinic model that leverages technology, Muthoot Microfin and M-SWASTH have teamed up to start E-Clinics in remote locations across India.

E-clinics are specially designed small kiosks that are equipped with a tablet or laptop for a video consultation with a doctor as well as medical equipment for a basic vitals check-up including Temperature, Blood Pressure, Weight, Blood Sugar, Blood Count, etc. It is a simple and easy approach to get medical treatment that’s affordable, quick, and reaches out to rural areas. The customer and her entire family members can take advantage of the facility.

Trained Asha Worker will operate the E-clinics, and dedicated staff will be stationed in each E-clinic throughout Muthoot Microfin branch operating hours (10 pm-5 pm). The Muthoot Microfin branches will raise awareness of the facility, and customers can receive preventative care education/awareness from ANM/GNM staff. In near future, basic (over-the-counter) medicines will be made available at these E-clinics.

Sadaf Sayeed, CEO Muthoot Microfin stated, “We are already addressing the ‘WASH’ related challenges of our customers. This is another remarkable step taking the most advanced and digital health facilities to our customers from the remote, rural villages of India. The people from such places deserve to have the advantages of evolving advancements in the health sector. Our plan is to open the e-clinics in all our branches and hope, this will have a great impact on health and awareness of our customers and the rural India.”

“Partnership with Muthoot Microfin aligns with M-SWASTH’s goal of ‘Digital Health Inclusion for All’. Working together, we aim to enhance availability, accessibility and affordability of healthcare services in rural India”. – said Neeraj Maheshwari, CEO & Co-founder, M-SWASTH.