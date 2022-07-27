MuscleBlaze launches its patented home protein testing kit, MB ProCheck

MuscleBlaze on Wednesday launched the Home Protein Testing Kit, MB ProCheck. According to the company, it is world’s first protien testing kit and it comes amid the growing concerns of fake supplements being sold to people both online and offline.

“It is an advanced, yet easy, DIY science kit to check against both fake & misleading whey protein supplements for both authenticity and accuracy of label protein % claim, anytime, anywhere at just INR 100 per test. Validated by NABL-accredited SGS Laboratories, MB ProCheck promises to be pioneering innovation that empowers all whey protein consumers, the company claims.

“The pandemic has induced a heightened sense of fitness and healthy living among people. This has further led to increasing demand for quality products in the fitness category including the use of protein supplements. We at Muscleblaze have always thrived to provide the most authenticated experience to our consumers through our patented innovations and this launch is a further addition in this direction. As market leaders, it is our responsibility to educate the customers about the products they are consuming, and with the MB ProCheck, they won’t have to worry about the quality and can test the authenticity of any product right at the convenience of their homes,” Sameer Maheshwari, CEO of Healthkart said in a statement.

“We pride ourselves in solving our customer problems through science and innovation. MB ProCheck is a prime product based on science to check and safeguard their interests and also help them make the right choice. Needless to say, it is World’s only solution and is a testament to our R&D efforts and expertise. Having Vidyut Jammwal represent the product in the film was an obvious choice since he embodies the brand values of ethics, discipline, and total integrity towards health and fitness,” Kaustuv Paliwal, Brand Head, MuscleBlaze stated on Wednesday.

The company also claimed that the surge in demand for protein has particularly sky-rocketed post covid, as people have taken it upon themselves to improve their overall health and fitness.

“Riding on the protein high-demand band-wagon, however, has brought about a grave situation. Certain brands within the supplement world in India have exploited the rise of protein by belting out adulterated and fake protein supplements which are very harmful to the consumer. The list of side effects runs long but, primarily consuming spurious whey impacts the kidney and over time may even result in renal failure. Counterfeit whey barely lives up to the results promised and remains sub-optimized,” it stated.