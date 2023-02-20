Molbio Diagnostics acquires 70 percent stake in Prognosys Medical Systems

Molbio Diagnostics on Monday announced that it has acquired a 70 percent stake in Bengaluru-based Prognosys Medical Systems.

Prognosys builds radiology and fluoroscopy solutions under the brand name PRORAD at its facility based out of Bangalore that complies with national and international regulatory requirements such as CDSCO, BIS, AERB, EN ISO 13485, European CE and US FDA.

The recent introduction of the unique PRORAD Portable and Ultra-Portable digital x-ray units manufactured, for the first time in India, by Prognosys, can deliver high-quality chest images combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven algorithms for automated interpreting and reporting at the point of care.

“The combination of PRORAD and Truenat system offers a game-changing solution for screening and confirming large populations for highly contagious and devastating diseases such as TB, Covid and other chest anomalies. This technology will be offered alongside Molbio’s patented Truenat technology, a point-of-care, portable, battery-operated Real-Time PCR platform that can screen over 40 diseases with a sample-to-result time of 60 minutes,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives second ANDA tentative approval for blood-sugar-lowering tablets

According to the company’s statement, Molbio and Prognosys are already working together on mobile solutions for end-to-end screening and diagnosis of MTB and E-Clinics for delivering comprehensive health care to the last mile.

“Molbio is committed towards bringing a range of cost-effective, high-quality point-of-care solutions. The majority acquisition of Prognosys Medical Systems Private Limited is yet another step in this direction and helps us expand our “Universal Access” portfolio. Such solutions are going to alter the way we identify and treat communicable and non-communicable diseases that are currently difficult to eradicate. We are proud that the entire solution is beingdesigned, developed, and manufactured in India for the world,” Sriram Natarajan, CEO, Founder, and Director, of Molbio Diagnostics said in a statement.