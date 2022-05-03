Misuse of anabolic steroids can have a serious effect on one’s body: Experts

Anabolic steroids are not something that is unheard of but it is not known for the right reasons. In recent years, anabolic steroids are not just prescribed by doctors they are usually used by bodybuilders.

These steroids are lab-made versions of the male hormone testosterone. Anabolic steroids help in increasing muscle mass just like the natural hormone. However, it also increases male characteristics in a person, such as facial hair and a deeper voice.

Unlike corticosteroids, anabolic steroids do not have much medical use. “Anabolic steroids are mainly misused by athletes and sportspersons nowadays. Years ago, it was rampantly used by bodybuilders and was given to them in pudiyas. Although this practice is fading away, people still take it following the advice of their gym trainers. We keep telling them not to take any unknown supplement as it might have anabolic steroids,” Dr Yash Gulati, an orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo hospitals, said.

Anabolic steroids are mainly used by doctors to help patients who need to gain weight after a severe illness or injury. Moreover, it could also be prescribed in small doses to the elderly to build muscle mass and in some cases also helps to treat anaemia. Sometimes, doctors may also prescribe the medicine to men who have low levels of natural testosterone.

“Some doctors use it for the treatment of osteoarthritis (a condition where bones wear down over time), but I personally do not. I think it should not be prescribed unless there is a deficiency. This is because misuse can cause damage to the heart and kidneys, and lead to anger issues,” Dr Gulati added.

Misuse of anabolic steroids

Anabolic steroids are misused mainly by those who want to bulk up as it helps increase one’s muscle mass. According to a study from Bhubaneshwar on anabolic steroid users in 2019 showed that only one of the 74 participants was a professional bodybuilder, with 18.9 per cent being students, indicating that it is used by people other than professional athletes. Another study from Jammu and Kashmir found that 7.1 per cent of athletes used it. However, there is no statistic to reveal the exact number of anabolic steroids in India yet.

How do anabolic steroids affect their users?

According to doctors and health experts, the use of anabolic steroids in the short term can cause acne and hair fall. However, continued misuse of the substance can also lead to gynaecomastia (growth of breasts in men) and erectile dysfunction. In women, it can lead to the growth of facial hair. It may also cause extreme anger, paranoia, and impaired judgement. Additionally, long-term use can also lead to kidney disease and even failure, liver damage and tumours, enlarged heart, and high blood pressure.