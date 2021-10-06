Microland donates state-of-the-art cardio-neuro ambulance to Kotagiri Medical Fellowship Hospital

The ambulance will serve 41 villages within a 10 km radius of Kotagiri. This remote region, with a population of 33,570, belongs to the tribal communities like the Badaga, Kotas, Todas, etc.

Microland's intervention will mitigate the problem, providing timely and critical care to the largely underprivileged population of the region.

Microland, a global digital transformation company, has donated a state-of-the-art cardio-neuro ambulance to the Kotagiri Medical Fellowship Hospital (KMF) in the hilly Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu.

The donation was made through the Microland Foundation which spearheads Microland’s social development initiatives.

The region’s already-inadequate health infrastructure has been severely stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic. Microland understood the KMF Hospital’s need for a compact ambulance in order to deliver timely treatment in this tough terrain. Microland’s intervention will mitigate the problem, providing timely and critical care to the largely underprivileged population of the region.

Commenting on Microland Foundation and KMF Hospital’s commitment to ensure quality healthcare, Kalpana Kar of the Microland Foundation said, “It is the spirit of community service, partnership and dedication that drew Microland Foundation to support this COVID-19 health infrastructure upgradation and access project. The ambulance is additionally planned to assist the outreach clinics and be used for home visits, ensuring full and effective utilization and positive community health outcomes.”

The ambulance will serve the dual purpose of delivering timely care as well as transporting patients to hospitals in Coimbatore for specialized treatment not available at KMF Hospital. The goal is to maximize the usage of the ambulance.

“We have been deliberate in ensuring the last mile has a voice in designing solutions that benefit the community. The strength and expertise of our many partners, including ours in digital has been well leveraged to channel time, value and money effectively,” said Pradeep Kar, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland Limited.

Microland Foundation has established a presence in the Nilgiris District with several environment and health-focused initiatives and invites partnership from academia, corporate funders, government agencies, and individuals to develop a beneficial long-term collaboration to solve the prevailing challenges with sustainability as a focus. It is committed to uplifting the state of healthcare in the Nilgiris and surrounding areas.

In collaboration with Rotary Club, Microland Foundation worked to establish a dialysis unit with two dialysis machines at the Lawly Hospital run by the government in Coonoor. The donation has helped patients with renal diseases get regular treatment in Coonoor instead of travelling to bigger towns and cities.

