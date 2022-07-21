Merck opens Microbiology Application Lab in Bengaluru’s Jigani

Merck on Thursday announced that they are opening its first Microbiology Application and Training (MAT) Lab in Jigani, Bengaluru. The science and technology company claimed that this lab will provide facilities and technical expertise to support India’s life science community on microbial quality control capability development.

“According to IBEF, the Indian biotechnology industry was valued at US$ 70.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 150 billion by 2025. Merck’s MAT lab will be a space for pharma and biopharma companies to collaborate and enhance their capability in microbiology analysis,” Veena Panicker, Head of BioMonitoring, Merck Life Science in India, said in a statement.

“Merck is a global leader with proven track record in technical expertise, training, method development and feasibility trials. Partnering with our customers, we can support them in product demonstrations, hands-on training, formal bioprocessing educational courses and experiments, as well as apply best practices and new approaches to develop, optimize and scale-up processes and simplify global technology transfer,” Veena added.

According to the company’s press statement, with an investment of €200,000, the MAT Centre spans an area size of 1,100 sqft. Moreover, the testing services offered in the Lab includes sterility testing, rapid bioburden testing, pyrogen Testing, advance Membrane filtration and other pharma QC microbiology applications. The MAT Lab includes a vibrant space for certified training, application support, feasibilities studies and method development for Pharma and Biopharma industries.

“In the global pharmaceuticals sector, India is a significant and rising player. India is the world’s largest supplier of generic medications, accounting for 20% of the worldwide supply by volume and supplying about 60% of the global vaccination demand. The newly launched MAT Lab is a space that enables pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers to work side-by-side with our global microbiology and application experts to solve critical process developments and production challenges,” said Sreenath NS, Country Speaker, Merck India and Managing Director, Merck Life Science.

The company also claimed that the Lab offers customizable solutions and services that help pharmaceutical and biopharma companies as well as regulators to improve their processes from drug discovery, development to manufacturing.