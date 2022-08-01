Merck appoints Pratima Reddy as Managing Director of Merck Specialities in India

Merck on Monday announced the appointment of Pratima Reddy as the Managing Director for Merck Specialities Pvt. Ltd, the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt in India. The company also stated that Reddy is the first woman CEO for Merck Healthcare in India.

According to the company’s press statement, Pratima will lead India’s healthcare strategy and operations, effective August 1, 2022, as successor to Anandram Narasimhan, transitioning into a regional role at APAC. In his role, Anand has steered India and the Emerging Frontier Markets organization to a strong marker, beating growth across therapeutic areas.

Before taking over as the Managing Director of India Operations, Pratima was the Regional Franchise Leader (RFL) of the Cardiovascular, Metabolism and Endocrinology (CM&E) franchise in APAC.

“I am privileged to be chosen for this role. Today, more than ever, we need to realize and fulfil our responsibility to improve the overall healthcare ecosystem by working towards providing advanced medical care to patients,” said Ms Pratima Reddy, MD, Merck Specialities Pvt. Ltd., in a statement.

The company also stated that Pratima has an extensive experience of over 17 years, with nine years in the pharmaceutical industry, including varied roles across functions in national and global teams since joining Merck in October 2013. Additionally, she headed the Oncology unit in the country, where she led the turnaround of the Oncology business by demonstrating the opportunity to drive strong growth through focused access strategies.