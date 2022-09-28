Mental healthcare startup Lissun raises around $1 Million in pre-seed round

Lissun on Wednesday announced the closing of their approximately $ 1 Million Pre-seed fundraising round. According to the company’s press statement, the round led by IvyCap Ventures witnessed participation from syndicates like We Founder Circle and Supermorpheous, along with marquee angel investors like Gaurav Munjal (Co-Founder and CEO at Unacademy), Harsh Jain (COO, Groww), Sandeep Aggarwal (Founder of Droom and ShopClues), Pavan Vaish (Founder of IBM Daksh and ex-CEO of IBM India), Sasi Kuppannagri (Senior technocrat, Amazon and Intel, USA), Pradeep Parameswaran (VP at Uber), Vikas Bhadoria (Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company), Praveen Sinha (Managing Director at PinCap) and others.

“Lissun focuses on a unique B2H2C approach to customer acquisition by partnering with healthcare Institutions and establishments for high-stress use cases such as infertility, rehabilitation, nephrology, oncology, etc. Mental health interventions can better the treatment outcomes manifold here,” the company stated on Wednesday.

The mental and emotional healthcare startup claims that it sees it as a massive opportunity to integrate Mental Health into mainstream healthcare.

“While we always wanted to get into the mental health and serve the customers, it was a challenge to devise the most effective way. The model we work on reaches a wider audience and penetrates deeper into the challenge. The very fact that mental and emotional issues can be an underlying problem in many medical cases is what we have identified and are working on proactively. This model has enabled impressive growth in all aspects of the brand. And with this round, it is established that the concept and model have also gained investors’ trust. We are glad that with the right mentorship from the investors, we will be able to accelerate our pace towards achieving our ambition of solving mental health at scale in India and beyond,” Dr. Krishna Veer Singh, Co-Founder, Lissun said in a statement.

According to the company, Lissun currently has a presence in 17 cities and provides contextual solutions for six healthcare categories. “Lissun will use the freshly raised investment to strengthen the product’s technology backbone and develop it further to provide a seamless experience. It will also utilize a part of the fund to expand to 25 cities and 5 New categories,” it claimed on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Role of philanthropy to support mental health interventions in India