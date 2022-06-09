Men’s Health Week: Prostate cancer and other common health problems in Indian men over 50; how to prevent them

By Dr Niti Raizada

Prostate Cancer, this evokes the same emotion in a man as breast cancer would in a woman. Beyond age of 50, men’s health have a plethora of issues to be tackled with and Prostate cancer is one of the top ones. Prostate is a walnut sized gland just below the neck of the urinary bladder which secretes lubricating fluid for the semen to pass through. When some of the cells within it undergoes malignant change we call it as Prostate Cancer.

Prostate cancer is often familial, and if you find yourself having relatives with prostate cancer, you have to be extra vigilant. The symptoms can be varied, from a smokey coloured urine to frank blood in urine or semen, to difficulty in passing urine, and erectile dysfunction. Often, it is unfortunately ignored in initial few weeks and months when it is eminently fully curable. Regular Prostate Cancer screening includes Serum PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), a blood test. If this is high we suspect the possibility of Prostate Cancer and then other radiological investigations which could include MRI and a Trucut biopsy of the Prostate to look for tissue diagnosis for cancer.

If caught early, before distant metastasis, the prognosis is good. Standard of care includes Hormone therapy to lower the level of Androgens, Surgical intervention with Radical Prostatectomy and Post op Radiation to the prostatic bed possibly covering the pelvic area too, are all part of the treatment modalities. However, what can men above 50 do to prevent getting Prostate Cancer? First of all, eat healthy.

Excessive fat in the diet, obesity are risk factors. The benefits of losing weight is not just limited to reducing cardiovascular risk, but helps in reducing Prostate Cancer risk as well. Daily physical activity of at least half hour of strenuous work out. Quit smoking and consume less of alcohol; eating healthy with a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, soya and being sexually active, helps keep the cancer at bay as well. Durgs used in treatment of BPH (Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy) reduce the risk of cancer but on the other hand if cancer does come with those on these medicines, it can be pretty aggressive. Vitamin D supplements also helps in prevention.

Men over 50 have to take preventive measures for Metabolic Syndrome – ie Obesity, Diabetes, Hypertension and Heart Disease. A regular check of BP, Cholesterol, blood sugars and keeping them under control is vital. Thyroid Hormone assays, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 levels have to be monitored as Osteoporosis (weakening of bones) is another common problem with ageing. One can never under emphasise the importance of keeping physically active and fit, and taking the supplements to correct or prevent the deficiencies.

Obesity is a killer, it increases morbidity apart from increasing risks for all the above mentioned diseases. A proper diet and exercise plan cannot be over emphasised.

Prevention is not only less expensive, but is way more desirable than getting diseases and trying to cure them. Start now with a healthy lifestyle, preserve this one body you have the only thing which you can call as your own.

(The author is the Director, Medical Oncology & Hemato Oncology, Fortis Group of Hospitals, Richmond Road Bangalore. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)