MedTech startup EzeRx raises undisclosed amount as seed funding from promoters of Mankind Pharma Limited

Bhubaneswar-based MedTech Startup, EzeRx Health Tech Private Limited announced on Thursday that it has received seed funding from certain promoters of Mankind Pharma Limited, including Sheetal Arora, the CEO of Mankind Pharma Limited. EzeRx, founded in 2018 by Partha, along with its Co-Founders Chaitali Roy and Sudip Roy Chowdhury is an easy, painless and non-invasive screening solution to identify primary health parameters at an early stage such as ailments in liver, kidney, lungs, and blood glucose level and common problems like Anaemia, in less than a minute without withdrawing blood from the human body.

According to the company’s press statement, the collaboration is aimed at strengthening the healthcare infrastructure while integrating more advanced screening solutions accessible across the country, taking a more patient-centric approach. The fund raised will be used for scaling up its operations and marketing along with boosting its sales in various markets across India, Africa, and South East Asia, seeking global certifications, and boosting its R&D efforts, the company claims.

“Proper detection of health problems is the very first step in curing the ailment. Therefore, we intensively worked toward developing and manufacturing advanced medical devices for the effective management of the curative and preventive healthcare ecosystem. We are glad and thankful to Sheetal Arora for bestowing trust in us. He has always believed in serving society, and his vision to have all relevant technology and services in the medical field is admirable. This funding will help our company in securing partnerships with healthcare providers to integrate our products into their platform and partnering with hospitals and small clinics for the deployment of our products,” On the occasion, Partha, Founder of EzeRx said in a statement.

“Preventive Care is the future of healthcare. Today, high costs of tests, a short supply of machines, and other inconveniences make people ignore their health concerns. The need of the hour is to shape the future of healthcare services into a more patient-centric domain. To add to that, in order to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of the country, it is important that we take these services and extend them beyond the metropolitan cities and provide them at affordable prices to allow for more inclusivity across all economic strata. EzeRx, I believe, is an example of one such device. EzeRx primarily focuses on providing high accuracy screening solutions, using a hand-held device, for everyday primary health-related concerns that many a time go unnoticed because of their passivity. These tests take less than a minute and don’t involve any withdrawal of blood from the human body, making it a pain free and convenient experience. It is my strong belief that devices like EzeRx will change people’s approach towards healthcare in India,” Sheetal Arora, a Promoter and the CEO of Mankind Pharma Limited said in a statement.

Earlier, EzeRx raised grants from NIDHI Prayas by DST, BIG program by DBT- BIRAC, SASACT Grant from MeiTy, Startup Grant from Indian Oil Corporation and Startup Odisha.