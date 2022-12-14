Medix Global partners with Mpower to enhance mental health services in India

Medix, a global health management company on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Mpower, a key player in the mental health space in India.

As part of the collaboration, Mpower and Medix will offer integrated and advanced tech solutions for making mental health services more accessible in India, the companies claimed.

The companies claimed that with the help of this partnership, Mpower and Medix will change the mental health dialogue in India while promoting new ways of getting help and support.

“As part of this strategic partnership, Medix India will bundle Mpower’s mental health services into its various care programs, offering its customers and partners which include leading insurers, corporate employers, and other stakeholders, access to Mpower clinics and virtual mental health services,” Dr. Neerja Birla said while addressing the media on Wednesday.

Under this partnership, Mpower as a knowledge and service partner will bring in its expertise in the mental health space offering various proven mental health solutions and therapies to patients seeking mental health support, whereas Medix will bring forth its global expertise in quality assurance, goal-setting strategies, clinical pathways, digital mental and physical assessments and innovative tools for outcomes measurement and analytics, etc.

Dr. Birla also said that this move will reshape how mental care is perceived and accessed so far in India.

“Mpower has always been a pioneer in the mental health space in India and this partnership is yet again a step forward to consolidate our position as a change-maker in the space. Mental health problems are common in people with medical conditions, because of a complex interplay between psychological, physical and social factors thus Mental and physical health are equally important components of overall health. The collaboration provides holistic solutions to patients who can now opt for physical and mental health services on one platform” We hope such collaborations mark a new chapter in holistic healthcare management in India and provide equal importance to mental and physical health thus encouraging further research, engagement, accessibility and wipe off the stigma associated to mental health,” Dr. Birla said on Wednesday.

According to WHO’s World Mental Health Report 2022, people with severe mental health conditions die 10 to 20 years earlier than the general population, primarily from preventable physical diseases.

“We are proud to partner with Mpower, as we see a strong alignment between the two brands, who greatly impact people’s lives. Mental health is a very broad group of conditions that have a serious impact on the way they think, feel, and act. We are seeing the younger generation is faced with increased pressures driven by various factors and often, they lack the tools to cope with these challenges in a positive way. We aim to dissociate the stigma with mental health and encourage conversations and discussions while providing tangible and actionable tools to overcome challenges,” said Sigal Atzmon, President and CEO of Medix in a statement.

According to Deloitte’s 2022 survey titled, “Mental health and well-being in the workplace,” 80 percent of the Indian workforce has reported mental health issues in the previous year.

Despite these alarming statistics, societal stigma prevents approximately 39 percent of affected respondents from seeking treatment for their symptoms, studies show.