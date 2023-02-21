MediSim VR ropes in Dr. Gianluca De Novi as Simulation Advisor

MediSim VR on Tuesday announced that global industry expert, Dr. Gianluca De Novi will now lead its penetration of VR-based education at a global level.

“Today, MediSim VR is the leading player in VR medical simulation training in India. Their patented technology offers various training procedures for medical & nursing students in a fully virtual & safe environment. MediSim VR combines the benefits of Virtual Reality (VR) and simulation to deliver immersive learning for skill training. Their built-in AI based competency assessment tool provides comprehensive performance metrics to both students & the institution. As a resident company of IIT-Madras, India and Johnson & Johnson Innovation Labs, US, they are rapidly growing in the SE Asia & US markets. Dr. Gianluca De Novi, is known as an expert who turned down Ferrari to contribute to the medical field. A lover of luxury and sports car, Gianluca De Novi was supposed to work on simulation of the Ferrari car, instead, he went into the medical field after witnessing a surgical operation on a five-year-old girl,” the company said in a statement.

Dr. Novi is an expert in High-Performance Computing and a pioneer in AI, VR/AR, Computer Vision, and Blockchain. With a Master’s degree in Electronic Engineering, followed by a PhD from University of Boston, in Robotics and Control Systems, he joined Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences as a visiting researcher for a year before completing a postdoctoral fellowship in Medical Simulation in Harvard Medical School.

“MediSim VR has built great VR applications and aims to push the boundaries of what can be done for medical training across the globe. The company has shown strong business acumen and willingness to grow, experimenting and contributing in the technology advancement. I feel honored to leverage my expertise and experience in this field to help MediSim VR to continue innovate and expand.” Dr. Novi said in a statement.

Today Novi is on the Board of Directors of many leading technology and Med-tech companies.

“This is a momentous occasion for us. After almost 3 years we have now been able to get Dr Novi to join us as an advisor. It is a great honor to have Mr. Gianluca De Novi willing to share his skills and knowledge and most importantly his guidance. We hope the new-age simulations, high resolution haptics and robotics will give us the opportunity to build a more exhaustive and complete experience to medical students. This facility of zero-risk, hands-on practical methodology will help medical practitioners become more aware and precise with their treatments and surgeries.” Jeno, Co-Founder & CTO, MediSim VR said in a statement.