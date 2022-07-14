MediBuddy acquires online doctor consultation platform, Clinix

MediBuddy on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Clinix, an online doctor consultation platform specialising in rural India. According to the company’s press statement, MediBuddy’s acquisition of Clinix will help them further scale their operations, expand services to the interiors in rural India.

Reportedly, Clinix has set up a system of training locals by teaching them the booking procedures for online doctor consultations. Additionally, they have put up kiosks in several localities which essentially functions as an e-clinic, where individuals can consult a doctor online for their primary healthcare needs with the help of the facilitator, it stated.

“We see our acquisition of Clinix as a significant step forward in our aim to provide quality healthcare made accessible to every Indian. Clinix has a wide presence in the rural areas and with our network and infra-tech support, we aim to further expand our reach and services and achieve our goal of covering a large section of the population, who have limited access to quality healthcare solutions,” Satish Kannan, co-founder, and CEO at MediBuddy said in a statement.

“In India, the doctor-patient ratio is very skewed and when you compare it to rural India it becomes even lesser. MediBuddy’s advanced technology and extensive network will go a long way in helping us cover a wider range of population and bridge the urban-rural divide in terms of quality healthcare solutions,” Aravind Dhulipala, co-founder and CEO of Clinix stated on Wednesday.

MediBuddy claims that it has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3000 diagnostic centers, 2,500 pharmacies & 1,800-members team. According to the company, they have created an integrated ecosystem that offers patients several healthcare services in 16 Indian languages to enable user-friendly consultation to people in tier 2 and 3 cities that they can “seamlessly” access anytime and anywhere.