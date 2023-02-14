Medanta announces a new 300-bed hospital project in Indore

Global Health Limited on Monday announced that it is entering into a binding term sheet with Elinquisite Real Estate Private Limited to launch a new, 300-bed hospital in Indore under operations and management (O&M) arrangement.

Located near Star Chouraha on MR 10 Main Road, the new hospital site is situated close to the existing Medanta Indore Hospital that has been consistently delivering high-end cardiac and neuro care.

The new multi super-specialty, tertiary care facility will enable the scaling-up of Medanta’s clinical services in the Indore region by providing the highest end of multi-disciplinary care in over 20 super specialties including cardiac, neurosciences, cancer, orthopaedics, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences as well as all kinds of transplants, it claimed.

The new hospital will have approximately 100 critical care beds, ~15 operation theatres, cath labs and, will also offer day care services for chemotherapy and radiation. The hospital is expected to commence operations in FY 2027.

“The new hospital in Indore will help us cater to the under-met healthcare needs of the city, and allow us to serve the population with high-end clinical programs and technology across a range of super specialties,” Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta, said in a statement.

The commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, Indore has the highest proportion of urban population in the state.

“Expansion in the high-potential territory will fortify our presence in Central India, and help us deliver the highest standards of patient care that Medanta is known for,” added Pankaj Sahni, Group CEO and Director.