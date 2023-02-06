Mayo Clinic opens patient information office in India

Mayo Clinic on Monday announced that it has opened a patient information office in Mumbai to assist patients who wish to make appointments at Mayo Clinic locations worldwide.

The office staff, fluent in Hindi and English, will help patients, their families and physicians who refer patients to make appointments at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; and Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London.

“We are pleased to add an office in Mumbai to our patient appointment services. Mayo Clinic seeks to serve as a resource for patients and health care providers around the world. Our international patient information offices help us provide patients with a seamless experience when seeking care at Mayo Clinic,” Mohamad Bydon, M.D., a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon and executive medical director of academic affairs and the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa regions said in a statement.

The Mumbai office staff will assist with travel, lodging, billing and insurance arrangements; provide general orientation to Mayo Clinic; facilitate Mayo review of medical records; and coordinate future appointments. The office does not provide medical attention.

Mayo Clinic also has patient information offices in Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

Mayo Clinic accepts appointment requests directly from patients and patient referrals from physicians. Interpreters are available at no cost to assist with communication between health care providers and patients whose primary language is not English, it said in a statement.