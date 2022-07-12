Max Healthcare signs agreement with Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research to offer public health academic opportunity

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.’s (MHIL’s) Max Division of Public Health (MDPH) on Tuesday announced that it will enter into an agreement with the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), and offer students an opportunity to pursue Master of Public Health (MPH) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD – Public Health) degrees to strengthen their public health knowledge and skills.

Additionally, the course will prepare them to work with specific populations and communities to improve health – through education, awareness, policy, and research. “A team of experienced and multidisciplinary faculty from Max Healthcare would teach the program. The students will also be exposed to lectures delivered by invited faculty and a pool of national and international acclaimed adjunct faculty,” they claimed.

“AcSIR is committed to enhance the public health agenda through implementation of such collaborations and that this collaboration with Max Healthcare is only the beginning. This will give public health students a unique opportunity to learn in a real world setting,” Prof. Rajender Singh Sangwan, Director, AcSIR, said in a statement.

“We are glad that we will be launching this program at Max Healthcare. MHIL has been conducting various academic research projects including during COVID-19 and in Public Health. Students will get a vast exposure to globally funded research projects under this unique format. We are confident that this will shape the future generation of public health leaders who will amalgamate research and solutions and help in translating into effective practices and sound policies,” Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare and Program Director of Max Division of Public Health said in a statement.

“Our vision is a world with healthy people living in healthy communities. The program, which is a one-of-its-kind MoU, will help educate students in public health competencies under this accredited curriculum and provide a goal-oriented approach. I wish all in the on-coming batch great success,” Dr Mradul Kaushik, Senior Director – Operations and COO – Cluster 1, Max Healthcare, stated on Tuesday.