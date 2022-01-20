  • MORE MARKET STATS

Max Healthcare Institute inks pact with Muthoot Hospitals to operate upcoming hospital in Delhi

This is the first phase of the hospital on 8.62 acres of land and has a potential to add another 1,000 plus beds in due course of time, it added.

Written by PTI
Updated:
The current arrangement is, however, restricted to the first phase only, MHIL stated.
The current arrangement is, however, restricted to the first phase only, MHIL stated.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Muthoot Hospitals to manage and operate the former’s upcoming facility in the national capital.

The healthcare provider has entered into a long-term services agreement with Muthoot Hospitals for operations and management (O&M) of 300-plus beds hospital being constructed and developed at Sector 10, Dwarka, MHIL said in a statement.

This is the first phase of the hospital on 8.62 acres of land and has a potential to add another 1,000 plus beds in due course of time, it added.
The current arrangement is, however, restricted to the first phase only, MHIL stated.

The hospital, when commissioned, shall be operated under the name of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka.

“The arrangement underscores the focus and success of our strategic asset light model of growth and to start with, it will add 8 per cent to our overall capacity in near future,” Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi noted.

The new hospital will allow the company to further strengthen its presence in Delhi NCR, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.