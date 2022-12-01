Max Healthcare inks pact with Georgia’s Evex Hospitals to setup Bone Marrow Transplant programme

Max Healthcare (MHC) on Thursday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Georgia’s largest healthcare provider Evex Hospitals to set up Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) programme at two of its hospitals in Tbilisi, Georgia.

According to a press statement, this agreement involves setting up a fully functional adult BMT programme at the Caucasian Medical Centre (CMC), Tbilisi, and a paediatric, BMT programme at Iashvili Children’s Central Hospital.

The hospitals are a part of the Evex Hospitals, the largest private sector healthcare services provider in Georgia, it stated.

“This will be executed over the next 18 months. MHC will be working closely with the Evex teams during this period. MHC will be advising Evex Hospitals on the layout of the facilities needed at their hospitals, establishing clinical protocols for BMT, equipment planning at the associated blood banks and super-specialised lab and sourcing the medicines needed for conducting Bone Marrow transplants. The Evex Clinical teams will undergo extensive training at MHC facilities in Delhi,” the hospital chain said in a statement.

A team of doctors, nurses and technicians will be undergoing 3-6 months’ hands-on training starting from January 2023.

The programme will be led by Dr. Esha Kaul, Associate Director – Medical Oncology (Haematology, Hemato – Oncology, BMT), at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

Under the proposed partnership, both firms envision to provide quality healthcare services to patients across the Central Asian region.

The hospital group claims that this programme will be highly beneficial for Georgian citizens as well as for people in neighbouring countries to access BMT services in Tbilisi.

Presently most of the patients travel to other countries such as Turkey and Germany, which is expensive as well as inconvenient. The costs will be significantly less as well for the patients, it claimed.

“We are excited to partner with Evex Hospitals, largest healthcare group of Georgia. We believe our partnership will bring huge benefits to the citizens of Georgia, who will be able to access world-class healthcare services in their home country and at a fraction of the present costs abroad. We are encouraged by the government’s ‘Heal in India’ initiatives to boost value medical travel,” Anas Abdul Wajid, Senior Director and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Max Healthcare, said in a statement.

