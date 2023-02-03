Max Healthcare expands its Super-Specialty Hospital in Mohali with an investment of approximately Rs. 400 Crore

Max Healthcare Institute on Friday announced the plan to expand its existing tertiary care Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mohali. The construction of the new building that will house 170 beds officially commenced today with the ground-breaking ceremony held today.

On completion of the project by end of Q3, 2024 the hospital bed capacity will go up to 400 beds from the existing 231 making it one of the largest private medical institutions in the Tri-city, the hospital claimed on Friday.

“To be built with an investment of close to INR 400 crore, this expansion will not only strengthen the existing healthcare infrastructure in the tri-city area and the state of Punjab but also create job opportunities at scale across clinical and non-clinical roles. The hospital currently employs close to 1,000 doctors, nurses and other full-time staff,” the hospital said in a statement.

“We continue to witness a steady rise in demand for tertiary healthcare services in the region that covers Punjab and the three neighbouring states. Our expansion plan is aligned with Max Healthcare’s vision to strive and deliver more to our patients in terms of quality of medical care and excellence of service, our primary differentiators,” Col. Harinder Singh Chehal, Senior Director and Chief Operating Officer- Cluster-2, Max Healthcare said in a statement on Friday.

The new building will house niche specialties including Liver Transplant, Bone Marrow, Transplant, Renal Transplant, Orthopaedics and Neurosciences, it added.