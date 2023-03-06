Max Healthcare collaborates with Mayo Clinic US, for implementation of global standards of cardiac care in India

In a recent two-day conference, Max Healthcare announced a milestone collaboration with Mayo Clinic, US, for implementation of global standards of cardiac care in India.

Under the leadership of Dr Balbir Singh, Chairman Cardiology, Pan- Max Healthcare and Dr Gurpreet Sandhu, Vice Chair, Cardiology, Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, this strategic association aims at facilitating best clinical practices in cardiac care by means of training & upskilling programs, research based approach to cases and clinical excellence for better outcomes.

In view of the rising cases of heart related ailments in India this association will help align and strengthen clinical practices for cardiac care with best of infrastructure and implementation of the world class technology backed by highly skilled clinicians and support staff, it added.

The two day conference following this announcement saw participation of over 500 clinicians from across the country sharing best practices & case based discussions of cardiac care, the latest developments in structural heart diseases and the best use of imaging modalities, amongst many other treatment breakthroughs.

“With an alarming increase in the rate of heart failure in India, industry associations like this are the need of hour so that with combined expertise and strategy we are able to set and implement global standards in care for patients with cardiac ailments. The global standards of cardiac care include adhering to a set guideline directed management around monitoring the complication rate, infection rate and decision making for patients who may or may not need surgical intervention. We look at cardiac care with a two pronged approach – treating patients and primary prevention. Under primary prevention programs the endeavor is to make people aware about cardiac health which we have been doing by means of consumer connect campaigns that include mass CPR training programs across the country, among others. With Mayo Clinic we have collaborated for three things- training & teaching, research based approach to cases and clinical excellence for better outcomes. The idea is to also develop an ecosystem that puts India on the global map for the best cardiac care in the world,” Dr Balbir Singh, Chairman Cardiology, Pan- Max Healthcare, said in a statement.

It also addressed topical subjects related to cardiac care like the growing burden of heart failure in India, need for cost effective solutions for therapy and interventional procedures, clinics/ nursing staff dedicated to manage heart failures.

“With a legacy of over 150 years, Mayo Clinic has always had patient centricity at its core, with emphasis on research, constant education and training of clinicians/ support staff. When it comes to cardiac care in India we have observed the landscape change rapidly in terms of line of treatment, technology, medicines etc., all directed towards addressing the rising burden of cardiac ailments. We are glad to have partnered with Max Healthcare as we resonate with their objective of strengthening and improving the entire health ecosystem. Hence, this collaboration to bring in global standards for cardiac care in India is just the beginning of a long term association. By means of such industry partnerships, eventually the aim is to make healthcare affordable, accessible and equitable. Additionally, it’s important to facilitate education among patients so that they are able to manage their own medications, illnesses, and also further disperse their knowledge, so that detection of early symptoms can be done followed by timely management of any approaching heart problem.”,” Dr Gurpreet Sandhu, Vice Chair, Cardiology, Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, said.