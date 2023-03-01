Marengo Asia Healthcare acquires 100 percent stake in W Pratiksha Hospital

Marengo Asia Hospitals on Tuesday announced that it has expanded its footprint in Delhi NCR by acquiring a 100 percent stake in W Pratiksha Hospital, a 250-bed hospital facility in Gurugram.

Marengo Asia Healthcare acquires or partners with accredited, clinically sound hospitals to integrate them to function under the chain of Marengo Asia Hospital, the hospital chain announced on Tuesday.

The hospital network focuses on providing tertiary and quaternary care, creating ‘centres of excellence’ across medical specialties, and adopting a ‘patient first’ approach, it claimed.

W Pratiksha Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital situated in Sector 56 of Gurugram which is easily accessible to all parts of Gurugram and Delhi as well. The hospital is NABH certified and besides catering to the local population, also attracts international patients, it added.

“The acquisition of W Pratiksha Hospital further reinforces our commitment towards offering best medical facilities and treatments to the patients of Delhi NCR and its nearby areas. With the recent expansion of over 100 beds at this hospital facility, we will now be able to offer more sub-specialties and advanced treatments which is a hallmark of Marengo Asia Hospitals group,” Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director & Group CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals said in a statement.

Marengo Asia Healthcare operates an existing 550 bed hospital in Faridabad. With approximately two and a half lakhs population traveling between Gurugram and Faridabad every day, the two Marengo Asia Hospitals will now serve as a nodal point to offer quality medical services to the local population, it added.